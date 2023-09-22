CJ ENM America and Snapchat Immersed Fans Deeper in K-Culture Phenomenon with KCON LA 2023 Partnership

Exclusive Snapchat Filters and Content Creation Challenge Succeeded in Creating a More Engaging KCON Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading entertainment company CJ ENM America and Snapchat are thrilled to announce the success of their partnership at KCON LA 2023. This partnership between CJ ENM America and Snapchat brought together K-pop enthusiasts and content creators to celebrate the global K-culture phenomenon in an innovative and exciting way.

The world No.1 K-culture festival KCON LA 2023 presented by Samsung Galaxy took place in Downtown Los Angeles from August 18-20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena with around 140,000 fans in attendance. Also, 5.9 million viewers from 176 regions tuned in for the event's livestream. K-culture fans all over the world were able to visit 278 convention floor booths, participate in 153 convention programs, and attend three nights of sold-out K-pop concerts.

Snapchat, the world's leading multimedia messaging app, joined forces with CJ ENM America to enhance the KCON experience for fans worldwide during this year's KCON. This dynamic collaboration featured exclusive Snapchat filters and original content throughout the festival weekend, allowing Snapchatters to immerse themselves in the world of K-pop.

One of the highlights of this partnership was the Spotlight Challenge, where Snapchatters had the opportunity to showcase their love for K-pop by creating Snaps using their favorite K-Pop songs from the Snapchat Sounds library. Participants competed for a chance to win a share of $5,000 USD in prizes.

The Spotlight Challenge received an overwhelming number of creative and engaging entries as talented creators demonstrated their passion for K-pop and their remarkable storytelling abilities, captivating audiences with their unique Snap submissions and underscoring the global appeal of K-pop.

About CJ ENM:

CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company founded in Korea in 1995. CJ ENM's Entertainment division is engaged in a wide range of industry business areas, including media content, music, film and performing arts, providing its leading original content to various media platforms around the world. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally-acclaimed content, including Oscar-winning film "Parasite," Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots," record-breaking Korean films including "Roaring Currents" and TV series such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," "I Can See Your Voice" and more. United under the slogan "We live to discover Untold Originals," CJ ENM has three major production and distribution studios: drama production powerhouse Studio Dragon, U.S.-based studio Fifth Season and K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM STUDIOS. CJ ENM also presents KCON, the world's No.1 K-Culture festival, and MAMA AWARDS, the world's No.1 K-POP awards, in order to bring K-culture experiences to people all over the world. To learn more about CJ ENM, please visit: http://www.cjenm.com

About KCON USA:

KCON USA (kconusa.com) is the largest fan festival in North America celebrating Korean culture and music. The convention launched in 2012 with over 10,000 fans attending and has more than doubled annually since then, reaching over 158,000 fans in 2019. KCON is now established in Los Angeles as the annual flagship event for American fans of Hallyu and Asian pop culture, providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, as well as artists and professionals from the Korean entertainment industry. In 2017, the brand further expanded internationally, presenting KCON in Mexico and Australia as well as returning to Japan. KCON has also held events in France, UAE and Thailand.

