CJ Ham Will Host Charity Softball Game in May at CHS Field

Thielen Foundation and Ham announced that the fan-favorite, celebrity-filled softball game will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at CHS Field. Tickets for what will be the third annual event are available online at thielenfoundation.org and range from $5-$50 each.

This year, proceeds from the game support Thielen Foundation and the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. Ham and his wife, Stephanie, created the scholarship fund in 2022 to support students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, where Ham is from.

"I had a blast playing in the game last year," said Ham. "I'm honored to be hosting this year and am looking forward to engaging with fans who are giving back to this community by attending."

In addition to individual tickets, sponsorships are also available for the charity softball game. Sponsorships include tickets to the VIP reception and meet and greet with Ham following the game. Companies and individuals can contact [email protected] for more information.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be a home run derby at 6:00 p.m. The softball game will start at 7:00 p.m. There also will be in-game giveaways, a silent auction, and raffle.

About Thielen Foundation

The Thielen Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 2018. The Thielen Foundation is a force for positive development in the Twin Cities community through a variety of events and fundraisers. For more information about the Thielen Foundation, visit http://www.thielenfoundation.org.

About Ham Family Scholarship Fund

The Ham Family Scholarship Fund presented by Essentia Health was created in 2022 by Stephanie and CJ Ham, Essentia Health and the NFL Foundation to support students of color in the Duluth, MN/Superior, WI areas. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage and support diverse students in pursuit of higher education, while simultaneously aiming to improve BIPOC retention and graduation rates through financial support. For eligibility requirements, visit http://www.dsacommunityfoundation.org/our-scholarships/ham-family-scholarship-fund-presented-by-essentia-health.

Media Contact

Katie Kozak, Capture Sports & Entertainment, 2626965177, [email protected]

