CK Brashares releases 'A Reflective Journey of a Loved One's Passing'

New memoir shares an emotional and informative journey through the experience of a loved one's passing, emphasizing that illness levels the playing field and underscores the importance respect and integrity throughout this journey

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CK Brashares makes her debut in the publishing world with the release of "A Reflective Journey of a Loved One's Passing" (published by Balboa Press). In this memoir, she takes readers on an emotional and informative journey through the experience of a loved one's passing, emphasizing the notion that illness levels the playing field and underscores the importance of showing respect and integrity throughout this challenging journey.

Within the pages of this book, Brashares candidly shares her personal perspective on her mother's battle with cancer, the day-to-day trials, the support from her siblings and hospice care, the intricacies of the funeral process, and the challenges of managing her mother's earthly possessions. She extends her hand to those who are either on the brink of or currently navigating the final stages of a loved one's life, assuring them that it is perfectly normal to grapple with the myriad emotions that accompany this journey. She also provides valuable insights into the different stages one can expect during a loved one's illness, the funeral process, and the aftermath of their passing.

Brashares underlines, "Death is a subject often shrouded in silence in our society, as are the subsequent processes. Social norms encourage us to turn a blind eye, dismiss, and avoid discussing death. I felt compelled to shed light on these challenges so that others may confront them with greater understanding." She goes on to say, "In this book, I recount my personal experiences, thoughts, and feelings during the last two years of my mother's life. I lay bare my emotions in the hope that they might offer some solace to those going through similar circumstances."

When asked what she hopes readers will glean from her book, Brashares responds, "My aspiration is that this book will guide you through the trying times and offer you a glimpse into the profound realities of dying and death. It's crucial to acknowledge your emotions; after all, you are only human, and these feelings need an outlet. You may, at times, experience anger toward the ailing person, moments of despair, or deep sadness. Instead of bottling up these emotions, which is known to worsen one's well-being, I encourage you to express them in a healthy manner. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with someone who can lend a sympathetic ear will undoubtedly ease your burden and help you navigate the final leg of your loved one's journey. I hope you find solace in the midst of your loss, that your pain lessens over time, and that your memories are filled with love and joy for having had your loved one in your life." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846542-a-reflective-journey-of-a-loved-ones-passing

"A Reflective Journey of a Loved One's Passing"

By CK Brashares

About the Author

After a long and fulfilling career in the banking industry, CK Brashares is now retired and relishing her favorite pastimes. Her leisure pursuits include sewing, both hand and machine embroidery, solving puzzles, and immersing herself in the captivating world of mystery books. Beyond her hobbies, she holds a profound spirituality, embracing a nature-based religious path that connects her with the natural world. Together with her devoted husband, who has been her partner for 53 years, Brashares has made Jackson, Michigan, their home for the majority of their lives. This enduring couple has been blessed with the joys of parenthood, raising two children who have, in turn, given them the gift of five wonderful grandchildren.

