C&K Trucking Chosen Schneider Intermodal's 2022 Third-Party Carrier of the Year

"We take great pride in the relationships we cultivate with our customers and enjoy serving as part of Schneider's team to execute drayage at the highest degree of excellence." -- President Sean McShane, C&K Trucking

C&K Trucking has been a reliable partner for Schneider for more than five years and handled 11,500 crosstown moves for the company in 2022. C&K Trucking is a house carrier for the major railroads in Chicago and is known for its dedicated chassis for crosstown service. They have since grown to be among the largest providers of crosstown drayage in other areas of the country, such as Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Norfolk, Virginia; Memphis, Tennessee; and Jacksonville, Florida.

Schneider representatives made the presentation on September 14 at a President's Club Dinner at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Sean McShane, President of C&K Trucking, and Thayer Ayyad, Terminal Manager and C&K Crosstown Manager, accepted the award.

"Thank you to everyone at Schneider for honoring us with this prestigious award. We look forward to continuing to serve and possibly expand Schneider's crosstown network," said McShane.

This is the first time C&K Trucking was chosen as Schneider Intermodal's 3rd-Party Carrier of the Year. They have received similar honors in the past from Fedex and Swift Transportation.

For more information on C&K Trucking's crosstown service, contact [email protected] or call (888) 209-3837.

About C&K Trucking, LLC

C&K Trucking is an award-winning, full-service drayage specialist providing customized drayage operations to leading importers and shippers. For more than three decades, C&K Trucking has provided drayage at all major U.S. ports and rails, moving nearly one million shipping containers annually. C&K Trucking is known for high performance, and a strong safety record, with a dedicated safety team. The company operates 20 strategically-located terminal locations nationwide, including recently expanded capacity at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. For more information, visit cktrucking.com or call 888-209-3837.

