C&K Trucking Expands to the West Coast with New Locations

"With our added infrastructure, we can expedite drayage from the ports to the rail ramps or to the distribution centers on the west coast." --President Sean McShane, C&K Holdings

Pacific Green operates more than 120 trucks and is rapidly adding more to its fleet to provide increased capacity for C&K Trucking customers. Pacific Green is also a leader in renewable natural gas (RNG) powered trucks and is dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in California.

C&K Trucking's new Los Angeles terminal was announced in December and is located at 512 East C Street, Wilmington, California. The terminal serves the San Pedro complex, which includes the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Together, the two ports handle 29 percent of the containerized trade to the U.S.

The Seattle location was opened in January 2024 at 4901 Airport Way South, within three miles of all Seattle terminals and ports. The location also serves the Tacoma area. The terminal is adjacent to the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern rail ramps, facilitating efficient drayage service to the distribution centers via nearby I-5 and I-405.

C&K Trucking's plan for geographic expansion responds well to the changing economic landscape for importers and exporters. "In today's volatile shipping environment, a greater nationwide presence offers an opportunity for better distribution," said McShane. C&K Trucking also opened a terminal in New Orleans in 2023 and has plans to open more terminals in locations such as Detroit and Minneapolis to bolster their current network of 21 locations.

About C&K Trucking, LLC

C&K Trucking is an award-winning, full-service drayage specialist and intermodal trucking service provider with more than thirty years of experience. Their mission is to provide reliable nationwide custom drayage transportation to leading importers and shippers along with added value and cost-effective solutions from resources and industry partners. C&K Trucking services all major U.S. ports and rails, transporting nearly one million containers annually from an ever-expanding nationwide network of 21 terminal locations. For more information, visit cktrucking.com or call 888-209-3837.

