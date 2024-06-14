CKEditor Becomes Acquia Partner and Lists CKEditor 5's Premium Features into Acquia Exchange

"By joining forces with Acquia, we are poised to deliver transformative tools and solutions that empower users to achieve new levels of efficiency and innovation," said Wiktor Walc, chief technology officer of Tiugo Technologies. Post this

CKEditor's long-standing partnership with Drupal, an open-source CMS platform, has deep roots dating back to 2009 when CKEditor 4 was first introduced as a contributed plugin. Over the years, CKEditor's integration with Drupal has evolved, culminating in CKEditor 5 becoming a core module in Drupal 10. This rich history of collaboration and integration within the Drupal ecosystem formed the foundation for the strategic partnership with Acquia, the leading hosting platform for Drupal.

The integration of CKEditor 5 Premium into Acquia Exchange officially went live on Friday, March 29.

"The addition of CKEditor 5's premium features into our partner ecosystem should excite all Acquia customers," said Mike Madison, Director of Product Management at Acquia. "The collaborative editing, commenting, and AI integrations transform the Drupal content creation process into a nearly word processor–like experience. I'm really looking forward to seeing what our customers do with the technology!"

For more information on CKEditor's rich-text editor framework, visit ckeditor.com. To learn more about CKEditor's flagship product, visit ckeditor.com/ckeditor-5/. To learn more about Tiugo Technologies, visit tiugotech.com.

About CKSource

CKSource is the creator of CKEditor, the leading enterprise-grade WYSIWYG framework that provides complete customization and control for development teams. Build almost anything imaginable using its 1000+ APIs, modern composable architecture, and ultra-modern features that are purpose-built for collaboration. Starting as an Open Source project in 2003, its flagship product, CKEditor5, is used by millions around the globe. To learn more about CKSource, visit cksource.com.

About Tiugo Technologies

Tiugo Technologies is a launchpad for new developer platforms, helping software companies accelerate growth, increase operating efficiency and scale their business. As an affiliate of PSG, Tiugo aims to assemble a portfolio of API-first, market-leading developer platforms focused on content creation and digital collaboration. Bringing together top class content experiences with an objective to succeed in the competitive developer platform market, Tiugo's collection of companies offer holistic, differentiated solutions that create more value together than they can alone. Tiugo's current family of brands include ButterCMS, Tiny Technologies, CKSource and Uploadcare. To learn more about Tiugo, visit tiugotech.com.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Tiugo Technologies, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://www.tiugotech.com/

SOURCE CKEditor