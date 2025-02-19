CKEditor Introduces Image Optimizer, Improving Load Times, SEO, User Experience (UX) and Aesthetic Impact

"Image Optimizer, powered by Uploadcare, equips content creators and developers with a seamless solution to enhance performance, streamline workflows and deliver visually stunning content– all while saving time and resources," said Wiktor Walc, Chief Technology Officer at CKEditor. Post this

CKEditor's Image Optimizer provides developers with a seamless content delivery network (CDN)-based solution for optimized image delivery, eliminating the need for in-house image management. It automatically resizes and optimizes formats, improving website speed, SEO rankings and ensuring compliance with SOC2 and GDPR. For content creators, built-in features like resizing, cropping and pre-built image filters, streamline workflows without the need for additional tools. Additionally, Image Optimizer supports uploads from devices, URLs, social networks and cloud storage, enhancing flexibility and productivity.

"Optimized images are crucial for performance and user experience," said Igor Debatur, CEO of Uploadcare. "Our partnership with CKEditor brings enterprise-grade image processing directly into their editing workflow, allowing users to create and upload high-quality visuals effortlessly."

Image Optimizer is included in CKEditor's first major release of 2025, accompanied by enhancements such as Enhanced Source Code Editing, Track Changes Preview, Emoji feature and additional performance improvements.

Image Optimizer is included in CKEditor's first major release of 2025, accompanied by enhancements such as Enhanced Source Code Editing, Track Changes Preview, Emoji feature and additional performance improvements.

About CKSource

CKSource is the creator of CKEditor, the leading enterprise-grade WYSIWYG framework that provides complete customization and control for development teams. Build almost anything imaginable using its 1000+ API methods, modern composable architecture, and ultra-modern features that are purpose-built for collaboration. Starting as an Open Source project in 2003, its flagship product, CKEditor 5, is used by millions around the globe. To learn more about CKSource, visit cksource.com.

About Uploadcare

Uploadcare is a leading file management and content delivery platform, enabling developers around the world to upload, manage, process, render, optimize and deliver digital content for applications and websites via a powerful suite of APIs. The developer-oriented platform was founded in 2011 by tech enthusiasts experienced in web development and image processing that encountered problems with uploading and file management, who decided to create an all-in-one solution that worked at scale. 14 years later, Uploadcare has grown rapidly, garnering clients like PandaDoc, Buffer, UserTesting, Zapier and more. To learn more about Uploadcare, visit uploadcare.com.

