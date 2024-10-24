CKEditor Releases Its Second Annual State of Collaborative Editing Report

"Effective collaboration tools are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for staying competitive and productive," said Wiktor Walc, chief technology officer at CKEditor. Post this

Importance of Collaborative Features: Over 40% of respondents consider collaboration tools, such as real-time editing and revision history, essential for their products, with more than 60% of these companies planning to integrate these features within the next two years.

Key Collaborative Features: Revision history is considered the most important collaborative tool, with 48% ranking it highly. Though rated lower at 40%, real-time collaboration is also considered important by respondents.

Build vs. Buy Decision: Over 57% of respondents chose to buy a third-party RTE for cost, speed and simplicity. Reducing development costs was the top driver, selected by 49% of respondents. One potential reason is that developing a custom RTE with moderate features could require a team of 4 developers and cost $800,000 to build, with ongoing time commitments and costs to maintain and update the editor.

Collaboration in Regulated Industries: Security and privacy are top priorities for industries like finance and healthcare, with 74% identifying them as critical.

Future of Collaborative Editing: Respondents identified tracked changes (38%) and real-time collaborative editing (37%) as two of the most critical features in the next 5 years, with revision history and permissions management following closely behind.

"Teams with seamless collaborative editing capabilities are undeniably more efficient, fostering meaningful interactions and communication among team members, regardless of their location," said Wiktor Walc, chief technology officer at CKEditor. "As highlighted in the report, developers value these tools, and if a rich text editor fails to meet these needs, it risks being left behind. Effective collaboration tools are no longer a luxury, but a necessity for staying competitive and productive."

The report highlights the importance of RTEs for a broad range of applications, with 71% of respondents reporting that a RTE is either extremely or very important to their application, product or platform. With this in mind, CKEditor remains confident that RTEs will continue to grow in popularity as they serve as an essential component of content creation.

To read the full State of Collaborative Editing Report, visit ckeditor.com/insights/collaboration-survey-report/. For more information on CKEditor, visit ckeditor.com. To learn more about CKEditor's flagship product, visit ckeditor.com/ckeditor-5/.

