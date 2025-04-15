CKEditor Transforms Email Creation with Powerful New Editing Functionality

"Whether you're looking to implement a simple email editor or a fully-integrated email creation tool, CKEditor now provides the essential features needed," said Wiktor Walc, chief technology officer at CKEditor. Post this

The new email editing functionality offers significant benefits for developers, including a prepared editor setup for email content creation, clean email-compatible-HTML output with inline styles, real-time warnings for missing plugins or misconfigurations and more. End users gain access to intuitive layout tools specifically designed for email creation that closely reflects how content will appear in inboxes, and businesses can build anything from a simple email input field to a full email campaign editor. This minimizes integration time and ongoing maintenance for developers while eliminating the need for third-party email builders or custom plugins, allowing teams to support email workflows natively within the CKEditor environment.

To learn more about how CKEditor's email editing functionality enhances the email content creation workflow, join the upcoming webinar on the topic or contact the sales team and schedule a demo. For more information on CKEditor, visit ckeditor.com. To learn more about CKEditor's flagship product, visit ckeditor.com/ckeditor-5/

About CKSource

CKSource is the creator of CKEditor, the leading enterprise-grade WYSIWYG framework that provides complete customization and control for development teams. Build almost anything imaginable using its 1000+ API methods, modern composable architecture, and ultra-modern features that are purpose-built for collaboration. Starting as an Open Source project in 2003, its flagship product, CKEditor 5, is used by millions around the globe. To learn more about CKSource, visit cksource.com.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, CKEditor, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://ckeditor.com/

