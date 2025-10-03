CKR Solar + Storage Delivers Energy Independence with Advanced Solar + Storage Installation for Rural Family Clinic

"Whether you want peace of mind for your family or the resilience to outlast a long-term outage, systems like this put the power back in your hands." Post this

27 kW of solar power mounted on rugged IronRidge racking for long-term durability.

Two (2) Sol-Ark 15kW Limitless hybrid inverters with generator integration, ensuring uninterrupted power in all conditions.

Two (2) Homegrid by Lithion storage stacks (38.4 kWh total), delivering deep storage capacity for extended backup.

Two (2) SPAN smart panels plus a SPAN Drive EV charger, offering intelligent load control, selective backup, and vehicle charging even during extended outages.

Advanced surge protection from SSI and nVent to guard against power spikes and extreme weather.

"This installation represents the ultimate energy ecosystem," said Christopher Rollitt, CEO of CKR Solar + Storage. "For this rural family clinic, energy independence means the difference between shutting down during an outage or continuing to serve the community without interruption. With this system, they no longer depend on the grid's reliability—they've taken control of their own power."

According to Dwayne Manning, administrator of The Clinic P.C., "Our rural location has a grid with many defects in it. We regularly deal with surges and incidental outages that impact our ability to operate. While we look forward to savings on our energy bill, this is about protecting our ability to provide critical services to this community."

By combining solar generation, robust storage, smart load management, EV charging, and generator integration, CKR Solar + Storage has delivered a future-ready system that ensures both security and self-sufficiency.

Rollitt added: "In today's world, reliable power isn't just a convenience—it's a necessity. For vital community resources like this clinic, the ability to operate off-grid is imperative. But this isn't just for institutions; energy independence can start with you. Whether you want peace of mind for your family or the resilience to outlast a long-term outage, systems like this put the power back in your hands."

CKR Solar + Storage extends its thanks to Greentech Pensacola for their logistical support in making this project a success.

For more information about energy independence solutions from CKR Solar + Storage, visit http://www.CKRSolar.com.

About CKR Solar

Based in Florida, CKR Solar & Storage is a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses harness the power of the sun. With years of experience in the industry, our team of experts is committed to delivering high-quality, customized solar installations that maximize efficiency and savings for our clients.

Media Contact

Kahlee Rollitt, CKR Solar + Storage, 1 844-206-2806, [email protected], CKRSolar.com

SOURCE CKR Solar + Storage