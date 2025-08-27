CKR Solar + Storage Ranked Among Top 2025 Solar Storage Installers in U.S. by Solar Power World

"Grid failure is no longer a question of if, but when," Rollitt added. "Our clients aren't waiting to find out. They're choosing to be ready—and to be free." Post this

"At CKR Solar + Storage, we don't just install systems—we empower people to own their energy, protect their families, and live life on their terms," said Christopher Rollitt, CEO of CKR Solar. "This recognition is proof that our mission—bringing energy independence, resiliency, and true freedom to the Southeast—is resonating with the people who need it most."

Specializing in best-in-class residential and commercial solar and storage, CKR Solar designs and installs systems that are ideal for clients who want security against blackouts, hurricanes, and utility price spikes. Many of their projects include Enphase micro-grid systems, Lithion Homegrid batteries, SPAN smart panels, Sol Ark inverters, and premium U.S.-made solar modules, all configured to support full off-grid functionality when needed.

CKR focuses on custom solutions that meet the demands of high-end preppers, homesteaders, and discerning homeowners who value control, resilience, and self-sufficiency. Their rapidly growing reputation in the Southeastern U.S. has made them a go-to partner for those building energy-resilient properties from the ground up.

"Grid failure is no longer a question of if, but when," Rollitt added. "Our clients aren't waiting to find out. They're choosing to be ready—and to be free."

About CKR Solar

Based in Florida, CKR Solar & Storage is a leading provider of innovative solar energy solutions, dedicated to transforming the way homes and businesses harness the power of the sun. With years of experience in the industry, our team of experts is committed to delivering high-quality, customized solar installations that maximize efficiency and savings for our clients.

