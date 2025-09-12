Claddagh Irish Whisky Honors Ground Zero Legacy with Symbolic Tribute

BOCA RATON, Fla. and DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On this solemn day of remembrance, Claddagh Irish Whisky raises a glass to the enduring spirit of love, loyalty, and friendship—values etched into the soul of our brand, and echoed in the sacred scars of Ground Zero.
In the aftermath of September 11, over 200 Claddagh rings were recovered from the wreckage of the Twin Towers. These traditional Irish rings—hands clasped in unity, crowned with loyalty—were worn by victims, first responders, and survivors.
As stewards of the Claddagh image, we are humbled by this connection. Our whisky, born of Irish tradition and aged in reverence, now carries a deeper purpose—to honor the legacy of those we've lost, and those who continue to remember.
"To find 200 Claddagh rings at Ground Zero is not coincidence. It's a message. A reminder that love, loyalty, and friendship—core values of the Claddagh—endure in the face of unimaginable strife."
Let every sip be a symbol.
Let Claddagh stand as a testament to tribute.
Gaelic Blessings,
The Claddagh Irish Whisky Team
