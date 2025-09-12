Claddagh Irish Whisky Honors Ground Zero Legacy with Symbolic Tribute Post this

As stewards of the Claddagh image, we are humbled by this connection. Our whisky, born of Irish tradition and aged in reverence, now carries a deeper purpose—to honor the legacy of those we've lost, and those who continue to remember.

"To find 200 Claddagh rings at Ground Zero is not coincidence. It's a message. A reminder that love, loyalty, and friendship—core values of the Claddagh—endure in the face of unimaginable strife."

Let every sip be a symbol.

Let Claddagh stand as a testament to tribute.

