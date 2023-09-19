Clafin University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Nickeisha Cuthbert a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Nickeisha Cuthbert a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Nickeisha Cuthbert, a senior, studies Biotechnology at Clafin University. Recently, she participated in the summer undergraduate research program at the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, where she conducted fundamental research on pathological biomarkers and the effects of an innately produced enzyme on muscle and glucose activity. Cuthbert also secured a grant to support research determining the category of antibiotics being produced by bacteria from the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities organization.

"Nickeisha is such an impressive emerging scientist. I'm so excited we could support her through this scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

