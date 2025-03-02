Claim Tax Credits, Reduce Your Tax Liability, and Plan for the Future By Taking Advantage of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC)

INFINITI HR helps small businesses unlock tax savings through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). Employers may claim up to $9,600 per eligible hire, including retroactive credits, reducing tax liability. As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR streamlines WOTC screening and paperwork, maximizing savings. Learn more at infinitihr.com or contact [email protected].

COLUMBIA, Md., March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As small businesses navigate the complexities of workforce management and tax planning in 2025, INFINITI HR is helping employers unlock significant tax savings through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC). Did you know that through the WOTC you may be able to claim tax credits for eligible hires (including retroactively), reduce your tax liability, ensure proper certification, and plan for future hiring?

The WOTC program is designed to encourage businesses to expand their workforce while benefiting from substantial tax credits. This federal tax credit provides financial incentives for businesses that hire individuals from certain targeted groups who face barriers to employment. Employers who hire qualified workers, such as veterans, individuals with disabilities, or long-term unemployed individuals, may be eligible to receive tax credits of up to $9,600 per new hire. These credits can directly reduce a company's tax liability, leading to significant savings. Retroactive credits may also apply.

"With rising operational costs, small businesses are looking for every advantage to maximize savings while supporting workforce diversity," INFINITI HR Client Services Manager Joan Stewart said. "Through our expertise as a full-service PEO, we can help you lower the amount of taxes owed and integrate WOTC screening into your hiring process to maximize savings for next year's tax filing."

As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR offers a seamless approach to unlocking tax savings with the WOTC. From pre-screening candidates to handling the necessary paperwork, INFINITI HR ensures businesses can take full advantage of available tax credits without the administrative burden.

Now is the time for small businesses to capitalize on these savings. By partnering with INFINITI HR, employers can strengthen their workforce, enhance their bottom line, and contribute to economic growth—all while benefiting from federal tax incentives.

For more information on how to leverage the Work Opportunity Tax Credit with INFINITI HR, visit infinitihr.com or contact us at [email protected].

