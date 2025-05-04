Claim Time Solicitors harnesses generative AI to identify fraudulent claims

AI helps detect fraud in claims faster

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claim Time Solicitors, a forward-thinking Birmingham-based personal injury law firm, has begun leveraging Generative AI (GenAI) technology to enhance its fraud detection capabilities. This innovative use of AI is enabling the firm to identify inconsistencies in claimant reports and supporting evidence with greater accuracy and speed than ever before.

With insurance fraud continuing to challenge the legal and financial sectors, the integration of GenAI marks a significant step forward in improving both efficiency and integrity in legal claims processing.

Spotting the Subtle Signs of Fraud

Unlike traditional rule-based systems, the GenAI solution used by Claim Time Solicitors is capable of understanding language contextually and semantically. By analysing claimant statements, medical reports, accident narratives, and other documentation, the system flags inconsistencies that might otherwise go unnoticed — from contradictory timelines and illogical injury claims to discrepancies between written statements and visual evidence.

Accelerating Honest Claims, Blocking Dishonest Ones

Our goal has always been to provide swift and fair support to legitimate claimants," said Atif Syed, CTO at Claim Time Solicitors. "By using GenAI, we're able to spot red flags early in the process and dedicate more time and resources to helping genuine clients get the justice they deserve.

Setting a New Standard for Legal Technology

This move underscores Claim Time Solicitors' commitment to using technology responsibly and transparently in the legal space. As AI continues to reshape the industry, the firm is ensuring its solutions not only improve outcomes but also maintain the highest ethical standards.

For more information, visit: Claim Time Solicitors

Media Contact

Atif Syed, Claim Time Solicitors, 44 8009702727, [email protected], https://claimtime.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Claim Time Solicitors