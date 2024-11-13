ClaimClam launches litigation matching service after recovering $1.3M for beta users

"Collectively, we can and should demand higher standards of privacy and ethics from the enterprises that power almost every aspect of our lives." Post this

ClaimClam has secured $2 million in pre-seed funding to fuel its mission, which utilizes proprietary marketing and data capabilities. In the next year, ClaimClam expects to recover an estimated $100 million for claimants in a number of high-profile cases. Among the cases Claim Clam is pursuing are: Google Incognito privacy cases worth up to $5,000 per person; AT&T's massive data breach; Adobe's deceptive trade practices; and Ticketmaster's data breach, among others.

Zim Hang, ClaimClam founder, and serial entrepreneur, emphasizes the platform's role in strengthening democracy and leveling the playing field in our capitalist system. He says: "We built ClaimClam to democratize access to justice and hold corporations accountable. The class action system is one of our most valuable tools for doing so. However, the system is complex and often inaccessible to consumers. Collectively, we can and should demand higher standards of privacy and ethics from the enterprises that power almost every aspect of our lives."

Jeffrey Norton of Newman Ferrara LLP adds: "ClaimClam is one of the emergent third-party service providers in the client and case acquisition space. I've been a litigating attorney for nearly three decades and have dealt with various third-party providers. What's unique about ClaimClam is that they are constantly innovating, are ethical in their practices, and actually care about the people they serve."

Hang's vision for ClaimClam is to soon become a protected coordination platform for consumers to find each other, share intel, and take action through the justice system.

Consumers can visit the ClaimClam web app to discover which cases they are eligible for today.

Lawyers interested in collaborating with ClaimClam on new class action litigation can contact: [email protected]

Founded by Zim Hang in 2023, ClaimClam is a pioneering personal finance and legal tech platform that makes class action and corporate litigation and settlements more accessible for consumers. By identifying qualified plaintiffs and matching them with settlements or experienced lawyers, ClaimClam has already helped 40,000 people easily and seamlessly recover $1.3 million owed to them as a result of corporate wrongdoings, such as privacy breaches and deceptive marketing and trade practices. With a vision of becoming a protected coordination platform for consumers and attorneys, ClaimClam is on a mission to democratize corporate litigation, hold corporations accountable, and ensure that corporate malpractice is no longer profitable. ClaimClam is a venture backed startup, having closed a $2 million pre-seed round in 2023.

Media Contact

Teresa Bigelow, Spiral5 for ClaimClam, 1 6462230402, [email protected], https://www.getclaimclam.com/

SOURCE ClaimClam; Spiral5 for ClaimClam