ClaimScore Expands Operations to Canada, Solidifying North American Presence

"We're thrilled to extend our reach to Canada and bring our class action claim expertise to a wider audience," said Bryan Heller, co-founder and COO of ClaimScore. "This deployment demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of each geographic market."

Fraudulent claims have skyrocketed, with over 80 million claims in 2023 showing "significant" signs of fraud — an alarming increase of more than 19,000% since 2021, according to a recent report issued by Western Alliance Bank and Digital Disbursements.

"The explosion in fraudulent claims across North America heightens the risk for defendants in class action lawsuits as they face the potential for runaway costs and claims that far exceed initial estimates," said Don Beshada, founder and CEO of ClaimScore. "Our proprietary AI and machine learning spots fake claims, so real ones get paid faster and more fairly."

ClaimScore's expansion into Canada is particularly significant considering the challenges of deploying backend validation and data analysis systems in different regions.

"In Canada, fraud in class action distributions has become much more prevalent and sophisticated. ClaimScore was able to fulfill our data security and geographic restriction requirements, while providing their data-driven, backend analysis. The software's ability to detect sophisticated fraud patterns and provide backup data to highlight those patterns was impressive. We look forward to partnering with them going forward," said Linda J. Visser, a partner at Siskinds LLP.

ClaimScore has overcome these hurdles, solidifying its position as the sole provider of such comprehensive solutions for class action claims in both the U.S. and Canada.

