Claire Fair Joins Cardiovascular Logistics as the Company's Chief People Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Claire to Cardiovascular Logistics. She is an exceptionally talented human resources leader who brings a unique passion for driving change and transformation, improving performance, and supporting the goals of high-growth organizations in the healthcare and service industries," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "Her strong ability to collaborate between business and human resources to steer company strategy and direction will be instrumental in meeting our evolving business needs and positioning us for sustained growth."

Fair comes to Cardiovascular Logistics with a wealth of experience, having served as the Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Pediatrix Medical Group for 21 years. During her tenure, she contributed to the growth of the organization from 1,400 to 15,000 employees, led the cultural integration of acquired physician practices and new specialties, championed diversity initiatives, and hired the first diversity, equity, and inclusion leader in the organization. Before her role at Pediatrix Medical Group, Fair served as the Vice President of Human Resources for Perfumania, leading the HR function as the company grew from 125 stores and became the nation's largest discount retailer of fragrances, cosmetics, and related products with approximately 265 stores, an e-retail site, and a workforce of more than 1600 employees.

"Cardiovascular disease is on the rise, driven by factors such as the aging population, rising obesity rates, and individuals grappling with the long-haul effects of COVID-19. With its rapidly expanding national platform, Cardiovascular Logistics has the incredible potential to ensure cardiovascular patients receive the highest quality of care," said Fair. "I'm excited to join this exceptional organization at this foundational stage and look forward to contributing to the well-being of thousands of patients by supporting our most valuable asset—our people."

Fair holds a bachelor's degree in Fashion Merchandising/Retail Management from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Wash.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. Formed in 2013, CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients with the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

