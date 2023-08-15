Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. Joins the 2023 Inc. 5000 Ranking No. 633 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

We are honored to rank so high," said Stephen Popovich, President and CEO of Clairvoyant Networks. "Our Theora Care® products utilize AI/Neural Networking to deliver advanced fall detection capabilities, remote monitoring. Our exceptional growth mirrors the growth of our target market – 65+ persons. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Clairvoyant Networks, Inc. was founded in 2017 to provide useful, highly accurate technology for family caregivers and their loved ones. Since 2017, we have delivered thousands of smart wearables directly to consumers, to our channel partners, and through organizations like Project Lifesaver International and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office who serves the world's largest retirement community, The Villages in Florida. Our recently released Theora Smart Fall Detection™ uses advanced AI / Neural Networking to deliver highly accurate fall detection. We were recently honored with the Longitude Prize for Dementia which will be used to help develop our next generation Ultra Wideband solutions. We are proud industry partners with research institutions such as Texas A&M University.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Clairvoyant Networks, Inc.

Clairvoyant Networks delivers remote monitoring solutions to maximize quality of life for older persons and chronic conditions. Our cloud platform, Theora360™, uses AI/neural networking to collect, analyze, deliver actionable information to family/professional caregivers, integrating clinical/non-clinical devices, enterprise applications. We are the first to deliver highly accurate fall detection in wearables. The Company participates in ongoing research studies with government health organizations and academia to support healthier living, working, and activity for consumers, patients, and employees. Clairvoyant Networks, Inc., has offices in Austin, TX, and Raleigh, NC. For further information and to see how we can help you, please call us at 512-371-6164 or go to https://clairvoyantnetworks.com/ or https://theoracare.com/.

