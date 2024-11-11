Clamour Unveils the "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" - The Ultimate Guide to This Season's Must-Have Toys and Games

Clamour, the trusted influencer marketing resource, reveals elite digital influencers' top toy picks for Holiday 2024 Post this

Each winning product was selected by influential digital creators within the Clamour network, each boasting a minimum of one million monthly views on their main platforms and a social reach of over half a million. These creators meticulously reviewed product details, images, and physical samples (where available) to ensure only the best products made the cut.

The "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" includes a diverse range of top-tier products, from toys that inspire outdoor exploration to portable games and creative play sets. Whether you're looking for active play options or activities for cozy indoor days, this list has something to excite every child.

The "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" (alphabetized by company name):

Aurora World - PomPom Penguin

Blue Orange Games - Red Lolly Yellow Lolly

CONNETIX - CONNETIX 48 Piece Roads Creative Pack

Cra-Z-Art - Disney Crystal Surprise

Fireside Games - Ultimatch

Fred Rogers Productions - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Bungalow Shape Sorter

Fun In Motion Toys - HyperTiles

Funrise, Inc. - Cat® Dig N' Build Dirt Playset

Griddly Kids - BobBee (water toy)

IMC Toys - Baby Paws Love & Care Labradoodle

Just Play - HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern

KidDoughs by EGKD - KidDough Play Kit

LeapFrog - Get Ready for Phonics™ Spin & Learn

Sky Castle Toys - STICKI ROLLS Sticki Book

Super Blanky, LLC - Super Blanky

TOMY International, Inc. - Nuiguru Knit Kirby Collection

TOMY International, Inc. - TOMY Games Pop Up Bluey

VTech - Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™

Clamour's partnership with leading influencers ensures that the selected products not only entertain but also inspire countless hours of imaginative play this holiday season.

For further details about the "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List," please contact Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz at Clamour.

About Clamour

Since its founding in 2016, Clamour has been a trusted influencer marketing leader for premier brands and the video influencer community. Revolutionizing experiential marketing within the toy industry, Clamour hosts events like the Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for top video influencers, industry experts, and toy brands. With a combined reach of over seven billion and over 500 million earned views annually, Clamour plays a pivotal role in shaping the toy industry. Past toy sponsors include iconic brands such as Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, and more.

