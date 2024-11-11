Clamour Unveils the "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" - The Ultimate Guide to This Season's Must-Have Toys and Games

Clamour has launched its "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List," featuring top toys and games selected by influential content creators with millions of followers. The list offers a diverse range of gift ideas that inspire creativity, active play, and learning for children this holiday season.
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holiday season draws near, Clamour is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List." Curated by leading toy and family content creators, this exclusive list spotlights the season's most sought-after toys and games, serving as a go-to resource for families and holiday shoppers.
"The 'Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List' is an invaluable tool for families seeking holiday gifts that not only entertain but also encourage creativity and skill-building," said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "We're honored to work with top digital creators who have deep insights into the toy industry, bringing families the most innovative and engaging products available this season."
Each winning product was selected by influential digital creators within the Clamour network, each boasting a minimum of one million monthly views on their main platforms and a social reach of over half a million. These creators meticulously reviewed product details, images, and physical samples (where available) to ensure only the best products made the cut.
The "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" includes a diverse range of top-tier products, from toys that inspire outdoor exploration to portable games and creative play sets. Whether you're looking for active play options or activities for cozy indoor days, this list has something to excite every child.
The "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List" (alphabetized by company name):
Aurora World - PomPom Penguin
Blue Orange Games - Red Lolly Yellow Lolly
CONNETIX - CONNETIX 48 Piece Roads Creative Pack
Cra-Z-Art - Disney Crystal Surprise
Fireside Games - Ultimatch
Fred Rogers Productions - Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Bungalow Shape Sorter
Fun In Motion Toys - HyperTiles
Funrise, Inc. - Cat® Dig N' Build Dirt Playset
Griddly Kids - BobBee (water toy)
IMC Toys - Baby Paws Love & Care Labradoodle
Just Play - HOLOBRITE Pixie Lantern
KidDoughs by EGKD - KidDough Play Kit
LeapFrog - Get Ready for Phonics™ Spin & Learn
Sky Castle Toys - STICKI ROLLS Sticki Book
Super Blanky, LLC - Super Blanky
TOMY International, Inc. - Nuiguru Knit Kirby Collection
TOMY International, Inc. - TOMY Games Pop Up Bluey
VTech - Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™
Clamour's partnership with leading influencers ensures that the selected products not only entertain but also inspire countless hours of imaginative play this holiday season.
About Clamour
Since its founding in 2016, Clamour has been a trusted influencer marketing leader for premier brands and the video influencer community. Revolutionizing experiential marketing within the toy industry, Clamour hosts events like the Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for top video influencers, industry experts, and toy brands. With a combined reach of over seven billion and over 500 million earned views annually, Clamour plays a pivotal role in shaping the toy industry. Past toy sponsors include iconic brands such as Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, and more.
