Clamour Unveils the "Best of Holiday 2025 Influencer Choice List" Featuring Top Toys and Games Chosen by Leading Digital Influencers

Clamour has launched its "Best of Holiday 2024 Influencer Choice List," featuring top toys and games selected by influential content creators...
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Clamour is excited to announce the highly anticipated "Best of Holiday 2025 Influencer Choice List." This prestigious list showcases the most popular toys and games of the season, carefully selected by top-tier toy and family content creators. Families and gift shoppers can now explore this definitive guide to the must-have toys for the upcoming holidays.
"The 'Best of Holiday 2025 Influencer Choice List' is an invaluable resource for families seeking the perfect holiday gifts that inspire creativity and promote skill development," said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. "Our collaboration with influential digital creators ensures we bring you the most innovative and exciting toys and games for this festive season."
This year's winners have been chosen based on votes from leading digital influencers within the Clamour network. These influencers have an extensive reach, each boasting over one million monthly views on their primary platforms and a combined social reach exceeding half a million followers. They carefully reviewed product details, images, and, whenever possible, physical samples before casting their votes.
The "Best of Holiday 2025 Influencer Choice List" features a diverse array of outstanding products, from creative kits and travel-friendly games to captivating educational toys. Whether for quiet indoor fun or engaging learning, this list offers something for every child's interest.
The winners include:
- Schleich — Battlecave Arena: Lava vs. Shadow
- Blue Orange Games — Color Scramble with Cora
- JoPat Games — Cross Spin
- Just Play — Disney Stitch: Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush
- Hey Buddy Hey Pal — Dragon Eggmazing
- Tomy International — Doteki
- Fireside Games — Ham Helsing
- Jumbo Group — Hitster Guilty Pleasures
- Connetix — 56 Piece Glitter Unicorn Pack
- Aurora World Inc. — Palm Pals
- Storytastic LLC — Razor Deck Playing Cards
- Cra-Z-Art — Roseart Crystal Gem Creations
- Storytastic LLC — STAK Game
- Skycastle — Sticki Rolls The Sticki Rolluxe
- Jumbo Group — Stratego Jr.
Clamour's partnership with these top influencers ensures that these products will illuminate play and inspire hours of imaginative fun throughout the holiday season.
For more information about the "Best of Holiday 2025 Influencer Choice List," please contact Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz at Clamour.
About Clamour
Clamour is a premier influencer marketing resource partnering with elite brands and the video influencer community. Since its founding in 2016, Clamour has revolutionized experiential marketing within the toy industry by hosting events such as the Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat attended by over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry leaders, and toy brands. With a combined reach exceeding 7 billion and content generating more than 500 million earned views annually, Clamour continues to influence the toy landscape. Renowned brands like Spin Master, Mattel, and Hasbro have trusted Clamour for their influencer campaigns.
Media Contact
Jonathan Katz, Clamour, 1 2129205529, [email protected], clamour.co
SOURCE Clamour
Share this article