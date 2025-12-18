Claremont Lincoln University Announces 2 New Master's Degrees in City & Regional Planning and Legal Studies in Planning and Land Use

"To improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land." Post this

A Bold Expansion of CLU's Land Policy and Public Leadership Portfolio

The Master in City and Regional Planning (MCRP) equips students with the skills to design and implement land-use plans, guide sustainable development, analyze economic and public finance systems, engage the public, and build equitable, resilient communities. Rooted in planning history, spatial analysis, urban economics, and environmental sustainability, the MCRP democratizes planning education by making a rigorous graduate planning degree accessible to working adults nationwide.

The Master of Legal Studies—Planning, Land Use, and Development Law (MLSLP) is a non-JD graduate program that prepares students to navigate the legal frameworks that shape land development, zoning, environmental protection, housing, and public governance. Graduates will be equipped to support legal analysis, advise planning and development processes, and advance equitable land-use policies at the community, regional, and state levels.

Deep Alignment with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

Both degrees were intentionally designed to reflect the core mission of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy:

"To improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land."

Program content integrates LILP's global thought leadership in:

Land value, taxation, and fiscal systems

Housing and equitable development

Sustainable urbanization and climate adaptation

Land-use governance, zoning reform, and public participation

Place-based decision-making supported by data and community engagement

Students in both programs will benefit from LILP experts, applied learning opportunities, and pathways into public, private, and nonprofit land-use and planning careers.

Expanding Access Through Scholarship

To increase access to these high-impact public service degrees, CLU is offering up to 25 full-tuition scholarships in each program for qualified applicants in the January 29, 2026 launch cohort. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026 for scholarship consideration. This initiative underscores CLU's mission to serve overlooked, working adult learners seeking career advancement and civic impact.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University is a private, nonprofit, regionally accredited institution offering online graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs. Through innovative curriculum grounded in ethics, dialogue, sustainability, and leadership, CLU prepares purposeful professionals to address complex global and local challenges. As the University of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, CLU advances equitable land-use education and transformative leadership across sectors.

Apply Today

Applications for both new master's degrees are now open. To learn more or apply, visit www.claremontlincoln.edu.

For full-tuition scholarship consideration, applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026.

