Claremont Lincoln University Announces 2 New Master's Degrees in City & Regional Planning and Legal Studies in Planning and Land Use

Claremont Lincoln University is launching two new master's degree programs on January 29, 2026: City & Regional Planning and Legal Studies in Planning and Land Use. And CLU is committed to providing up to 25 full-tuition scholarships per program.
CLAREMONT, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is proud to announce the launch of two innovative graduate programs that expand the university's leadership in land policy, sustainable development, and ethical governance: the Master in City and Regional Planning (MCRP) and the Master of Legal Studies—Planning, Land Use, and Development Law (MLSLP). Both programs begin on January 29, 2026, with up to 25 full-tuition scholarships available in each program for this inaugural cohort, reinforcing CLU's commitment to access, affordability, and educational opportunity for working adults.
These new master's degrees advance CLU's identity as the University of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy (LILP). Developed in direct partnership with LILP's mission, research, and impact areas, the programs prepare leaders to address some of the world's most pressing challenges by understanding how land use, land policy, and land governance shape issues such as housing affordability, climate resilience, sustainable urbanization, land stewardship, zoning reform, and equitable community development.
A Bold Expansion of CLU's Land Policy and Public Leadership Portfolio
The Master in City and Regional Planning (MCRP) equips students with the skills to design and implement land-use plans, guide sustainable development, analyze economic and public finance systems, engage the public, and build equitable, resilient communities. Rooted in planning history, spatial analysis, urban economics, and environmental sustainability, the MCRP democratizes planning education by making a rigorous graduate planning degree accessible to working adults nationwide.
The Master of Legal Studies—Planning, Land Use, and Development Law (MLSLP) is a non-JD graduate program that prepares students to navigate the legal frameworks that shape land development, zoning, environmental protection, housing, and public governance. Graduates will be equipped to support legal analysis, advise planning and development processes, and advance equitable land-use policies at the community, regional, and state levels.
Deep Alignment with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy
Both degrees were intentionally designed to reflect the core mission of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy:
"To improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land."
Program content integrates LILP's global thought leadership in:
- Land value, taxation, and fiscal systems
- Housing and equitable development
- Sustainable urbanization and climate adaptation
- Land-use governance, zoning reform, and public participation
- Place-based decision-making supported by data and community engagement
Students in both programs will benefit from LILP experts, applied learning opportunities, and pathways into public, private, and nonprofit land-use and planning careers.
Expanding Access Through Scholarship
To increase access to these high-impact public service degrees, CLU is offering up to 25 full-tuition scholarships in each program for qualified applicants in the January 29, 2026 launch cohort. Applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026 for scholarship consideration. This initiative underscores CLU's mission to serve overlooked, working adult learners seeking career advancement and civic impact.
About Claremont Lincoln University
Claremont Lincoln University is a private, nonprofit, regionally accredited institution offering online graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs. Through innovative curriculum grounded in ethics, dialogue, sustainability, and leadership, CLU prepares purposeful professionals to address complex global and local challenges. As the University of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, CLU advances equitable land-use education and transformative leadership across sectors.
Apply Today
Applications for both new master's degrees are now open. To learn more or apply, visit www.claremontlincoln.edu.
For full-tuition scholarship consideration, applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026.
Media Contact
Linda Emma, Cloud Control Media, 1 9783378410, [email protected]
Becky Rogers, Claremont Lincoln University, [email protected]
SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University
