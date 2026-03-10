Claremont Lincoln University Announces New Course-Based Cost Model to Expand Access to Undergraduate Education

Colleges must be purposeful, offering education with high return on investment without long-term financial burden. Post this

This significant step forward was made possible through the generous support of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, whose founding partnership with CLU is grounded in a shared conviction that making education attainable is both a moral imperative and a model for leadership in higher education.

"Degrees and certificates must be relevant, high-value, and serve as catalysts for professional advancement, personal growth, and career mobility," said Dr. Lynn Priddy, PhD, President & CEO of Claremont Lincoln University. "Colleges must be purposeful, offering education with high return on investment without long-term financial burden."

Under the Course-Based Cost Model, students will pay:

A one-time application fee of $125

$270 per course

Textbook costs, as applicable

Eligible full-time students can complete their undergraduate degree in as little as 24 months, benefiting from a predictable and all-inclusive cost structure without hidden fees or unexpected tuition increases.

"We strive to unlock the potential of current and future leaders who seek to address significant social, economic, and environmental challenges." Dr. Priddy added. "Through our work as part of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, CLU is building an educational ecosystem focused on impact and on a world transformed by ethical leaders and engaged communities—preparing changemakers to lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose."

The Course-Based Cost Model reinforces CLU's commitment to mission-driven innovation by aligning predictable costs with academic quality, career relevance, and student success. This initiative highlights CLU's leadership in expanding access and creating responsible pathways to degree completion.

About Claremont Lincoln University:

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), the university of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, is a nonprofit institution accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). CLU is dedicated

to educating ethical leaders for service in the public and nonprofit sectors. Through flexible, fully online degree programs that integrate theory and real-world application, CLU empowers graduates to lead positive change in their organizations and communities.

Media Contact: Office of Communications Claremont Lincoln University [email protected]www.claremontlincoln.edu

Media Contact

Linda Emma, Cloud Control Media, 1 9783378410, [email protected], https://claremontlincoln.edu/

SOURCE Claremont Lincoln University