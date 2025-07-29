Clarified Talent Management Celebrates One-Year of Collaboration with Huntington Bank

"What stands out most is their agility, accountability, and problem-solving—qualities that have been instrumental to the program's success." Post this

Over the past year, CTM has delivered a series of strategic enhancements, including supplier optimization, implementation of a new performance scorecard, advanced analytics and reporting, and improved consistency in supplier billing and execution. These initiatives strengthened governance, reduced costs, and reinforced a data-driven approach to contingent workforce management.

Huntington's Vice President, Senior Sourcing Manager, Amy Bucher shared:

"Following a competitive and comprehensive RFP process, we made a strategic decision to select CTM as our MSP partner. CTM was awarded for its innovative approach, operational excellence, and alignment with our core values. With a focus on optimization, they enhanced established workflows, refined VMS customizations, and introduced new solutions that advanced both performance and visibility. CTM brought a level of discipline and transparency that not only preserved the integrity of our contingent workforce program but elevated it. What stands out most is their agility, accountability, and problem-solving—qualities that have been instrumental to the program's success. Their performance over the past year has been nothing short of exceptional. They've proven to be a highly accountable partner, and we look forward to continuing the relationship."

Clarified Talent Management (CTM) is a certified WBE, next-generation MSP focused on contingent workforce management, vendor oversight, and total talent management strategies. CTM partners with enterprise clients to build agile, customized programs that improve visibility, control costs, and deliver measurable outcomes. Learn more at clarifiedtalent.com

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $208 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 971 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

