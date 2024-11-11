Clarion Events acquires Eaton Hall, launches Clarion Connect

Clarion Events, the world's largest privately owned event and exhibition organizer, has acquired Eaton Hall.

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Events, the world's largest privately owned event and exhibition organizer, has announced their acquisition of Eaton Hall, a premier event organizer specializing in highly targeted, pre-arranged, face-to-face meetings-based events. This acquisition not only marks a significant step in Clarion Events' continued growth and focus on leveraging events to deliver meaningful connections, but also marks the launch of their new division, Clarion Connect.

Operating from Florham Park, New Jersey, Eaton Hall runs forums and summits for Bank Facilities, CopTech, Cop Fleet, Work Fleet, 911 Directors, and Hospital Security. As part of this acquisition, Scott Goldman, founder of Eaton Hall, will continue in the role of Chairman of Eaton Hall, ensuring continuity of the brand's vision and operational excellence. Eaton Hall will now operate under Clarion Connect, a newly formed division of Clarion Events that consolidates the strengths of Clarion's existing 1-to-1 focused connections businesses, including Quartz Network and Events, Consero Events, and Connexa. For the transaction, Eaton Hall was represented by John McGovern, CEO of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

Clarion Connect is now the world's largest organizer of 1-to-1 events, running over 80 events, summits, online networks, and forums annually, facilitating more than 60,000 connections across various industries. With operations spanning the United States and UK/Europe, Clarion Connect represents an unparalleled offering of bespoke, high-impact events designed to create meaningful business connections and drive growth.

Lisa Hannant, Group CEO of Clarion Events, expressed her excitement about the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome Eaton Hall Events into the Clarion family through our newly formed division, Clarion Connect. Eaton Hall's expertise in delivering exceptional experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the event experience globally. With the creation of Clarion Connect, we now have the ability to offer an unrivaled portfolio of 1-to-1 events that foster deep, strategic relationships across industries. We look forward to the future of Eaton Hall within our growing network and are committed to building on the legacy that Scott Goldman and his team have established."

Scott Goldman, founder of Eaton Hall, shared:

"Our goal has always been to create events that our customers love to be part of, because the events are targeted, productive, and truly welcoming for the unique niches of people we serve. Clarion, whose leaders I've known personally for over ten years, shares our commitment to 'hugging our customers.' Without changing that passion but adding new resources and knowledge, our client-focused team can do even more to serve our guests. We'll make sure that our clients continue to call the Forums "their favorite event of them all!"

Clarion Connect, led by Kelly Comboni, President of Quartz Network, Consero Events, LeftField Media, and now Eaton Hall, represents a powerhouse of innovation and scale in the 1-to-1 event space. Kelly Comboni, who joined Clarion in 2016 with the acquisition of LeftField Media will continue reporting directly to Lisa Hannant group CEO and Greg Topalian, Chairman of Clarion Events North America, guiding the division's mission to continue delivering tailored, high-value meeting opportunities that facilitate strategic partnerships and business development.

About Clarion Events North America:

Clarion's North American Headquarters, Clarion Events, Inc. produces 65 events across 12 sectors including trade and enthusiast events. Clarion Events North America, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the United States with aggressive growth through acquisition, launch, and innovation. Clarion Events, Inc. has offices in Shelton, CT; Tulsa, OK; and Rochelle Park, NJ.

Learn more: us.clarionevents.com

About Clarion Events:

Clarion Events is the world's largest privately owned event and exhibition organizer, producing and delivering innovative and market-leading events and digital products across the globe. Since its inception in 1947, the company has grown into a truly international organization, with a portfolio of 125 events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. Clarion Events employs nearly 2,000 people in 12 countries around the globe.

The organization aims for each of its products to become a market leader in customer satisfaction and delight while retaining talented people and loyal partners. The business constantly strives to increase its value across long-term vertical industries with significant international growth potential. Clarion Events is presented as a best-in-class, customer-centric, and digitally enabled partner.

By applying a customer-first approach across the organization, they create outstanding platforms and products for their customers and partners to grow their own businesses.

Learn more: clarionevents.com

About Eaton Hall:

Eaton Hall produces highly-targeted business events that bring leaders together in an intimate and casual hosted-buyer format. The Eaton Hall Forums allow buyers and sellers to interact in a candid, pressure-free setting and share solutions at a focused retreat with a 'white-glove' level of service. Scott Goldman has been in the trade show field for over 45 years, and was Publisher of Exhibit Marketing magazine as well as founder of The Food Safety Summit, School Building Expo, and other events.

Learn more: eatonhall.com

