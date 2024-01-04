Clarion Safety Systems Acquires Arrow Industrial Solutions

With the addition of the Arrow Industrial Solutions team to our family, we look forward to enhancing the level of expertise and value we provide to our clients in the pursuit of increasing safety and minimizing risks. Post this

Arrow Industrial Solutions is a leading provider of full-service machine guarding and safety compliance solutions, assisting clients with consulting services, guarding design, monitor/control systems, and complete integration. With a hands-on and flexible approach to meeting client needs – and a focus on efficiently delivering high quality, comprehensive and OSHA-compliant safeguarding systems – Arrow Industrial Solutions has built a strong reputation for helping organizations enhance workplace safety.

Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30-year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to a broad range of product safety standards to maximize safety and reduce risk. In recent years, it has expanded its product and service portfolio beyond labels, signs, and markings, offering comprehensive machinery safety and risk consulting services. In 2022, Clarion Safety acquired Machine Safety Specialists (MSS), a leading machine safety and compliance consulting practice, as a subsidiary, elevating its risk assessment and compliance consulting services.

"With MSS, and now Arrow Industrial Solutions, as affiliated companies, we're proud to offer additional, high caliber services for our expanding base of safety-oriented OEM and industrial workplace customers. Both of these companies align extremely well within Clarion Safety Systems in terms of commitment to standards adherence, best practices, and quality service. Our team looks forward to the next steps in our partnership, and sharing more with our customers through the extended services we can now offer," Crawford says.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

ABOUT ARROW INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

Arrow Industrial Solutions was founded in 2003 with the mission to become the highest quality, most efficient and effective organization to provide safety machine guarding, ergonomic work solutions, electrical panels, consulting, compliance, and training services to manufacturing and industrial facilities throughout North America. Arrow is a full-service machine guarding and safety compliance solutions provider, helping lead clients toward a safer, more productive work environment. For more information, visit http://www.arrowsolutions.net.

ABOUT MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS

Since 1977, Machine Safety Specialists has helped businesses improve industrial workplace safety and become compliant with OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, and ISO/EN machine safety standards. The company specializes in the areas of machine guarding, risk assessment programs, safety interlock and safety control systems, plant risk management, and safety training – empowering its clients with the knowledge needed to become compliant and improve safety. Machine Safety Specialists' certified engineers are experienced in machine safety and regulatory compliance and are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. http://www.machinesafetyspecialists.com.

