CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS EARNS RECERTIFICATION TO ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System

"I'm proud of how successful this audit process was, and that there were zero 'non-conformances' or negative findings," says Cherie Flores, Director of Business Process at Clarion Safety Systems. "This achievement is due to the dedication and commitment to quality of each of our team members – customer service, sales and marketing, IT, product development, design, production, quality control, shipping, and accounting."

Certification to ISO 9001 involves rigorous auditing and improvement of business processes, and must be renewed every three years. The recertification process is very similar to the audit phases of the initial certification process. Similar to the last recertification, this audit process was conducted virtually.

"We take great pride in prioritizing our client's satisfaction. We continuously improve our processes to enhance our ability to deliver the highest quality solutions. Clarion Safety's recertification is a direct reflection of our commitment to provide exceptional products, services, and customer experiences," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety.

Clarion Safety has been certified to ISO 9001 since 2008. Its compliance certification is registered – and continually updated and reaffirmed – through the services of BSI Management Systems America, Inc. The latest edition of the standard, ISO 9001:2015, was published in September 2015. Organizations were allowed up to three years to migrate to the new version of the standard. However, due to Clarion Safety's commitment to its customers and to today's best practice standards for safety and quality, the company strove to be on the leading-edge of certification to the newly revised version of ISO 9001. It began the process of planning for and implementing the changes necessary to comply with the 2015 version of the 9001 standard just two months after the standard published, successfully completing the process in 2016.

