Clarion Safety Systems' Standards Expert is a Featured Instructor at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Annual Product Safety and Stewardship Conference

According to AEM, the Product Safety & Compliance and Liability Seminars deliver industry-focused education on new and up-to-date information on risk assessment, hazard communication, technical publications, standards and regulations, incident investigation & litigation, and other topics impacting AEM-member organizations and the customers they serve. Attendees will walk away with key tools to face current and future challenges.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She is chair of ANSI Z535.1 Safety Colors, a member of ANSI Z535 Committee, the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 and of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 283, and is the liaison representative from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283.

This year's program at AEM focuses on several key areas for equipment safety and engineering professionals, including keynote presentations with various topics on:

Artificial Intelligence

Risk Assessment Fundamentals

Chemical and GHS Compliance

Product Lifecycle Management

Electric Shock Safety

European Market Requirements

Manual Guidelines

Functional Safety Programs

Regulatory Trends in China

Lithium Battery Storage Regulations

….And Much More!

To learn more about the in person conference, including the keynote speakers and exhibitors, as well as how to register, visit the AEM Product Liability Seminars website. Enrollment is available for both members and non-members of the organization, which has now moved into regular and day-of pricing.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

AEM is the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their value chain partners in the global marketplace. In enabling growth together, AEM and its members build momentum for the equipment manufacturing industry and the markets it serves.

For more than a century, the AEM has provided a manufacturer forum for industry-wide action that transcends individual member company size, product line or individual business concerns. Companies participating in AEM work together for the betterment of the industry and public needs, at the state, national, provincial and international levels.

AEM built on the successes and continued the legacy of its founding groups – the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association (CIMA) and the Equipment Manufacturers Institute (EMI). Both groups had a common goal – advocating for better roads that brought products to market faster, safer and more efficiently. Today, AEM consists of 961 member organizations in construction, 529 in agriculture, 507 in mining, 537 in utility, and 379 in forestry.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction – offered in part by its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

