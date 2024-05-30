Clarion Safety Systems' Standards Expert is a Featured Instructor at the University of Wisconsin's Virtual Course on Product Safety, Liability, and Warnings

Lambert's session on warnings and instructions is part of the university's 'Advanced Products' course offered through its College of Engineering – Engineering Professional Development department, and takes place June 3 to 6, 2024 between 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Central Time. Post this

"Failure to warn" and "inadequate warnings" top product liability allegations. Lambert will present considerations on creating effective warnings for both domestic and export markets. That will include information on key standards for safety labels in the U.S. and internationally (focusing on ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2), label content elements, considerations for digitization, and label material/durability requirements. Her session also includes a team-based workshop designed to help participants analyze warnings using today's standards and best practices, along with a question and answer session to help further their understanding.

At Clarion Safety, Lambert heads the company's standards compliance initiatives. She has more than fifteen years of experience in the safety and manufacturing industry, helping product safety engineers solve their warnings and liability challenges. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards. She's chair of ANSI Z535.1, the standard that focuses on colors used in visual safety communication, as well as the official liaison between ISO TC/283 and ISO/TC 145 committees, responsible for the library of ISO 7010 registered symbols and the ISO 3864 set of standards.

The four-day virtual course centers around current and emerging safety, warnings and instructions best practices from experienced product safety management professionals including consulting engineers, product safety standards experts, and a defense attorney.

The course is geared toward industrial and commercial equipment manufacturers along with companies who insure them. Course participants are typically safety and design engineers but also include writers of warnings and safety literature, liability and product managers, in-house counsel, and outside experts. Other topics to be covered at this year's conference will include using generative AI for warnings, legal responsibility and duty to warn/instruct, writing and designing manuals and warnings and evaluating warnings and instructions.

To learn more about the live online conference, including earning credit hours for the course (CEU and PDH) as well as how to register, visit the University of Wisconsin's website. Enrollment is available through June 3, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Although not required, it is recommended that course participants have the ANSI Z535.4 and ANSI Z535.6 standards on hand throughout the classes. Also available from the UW Interdisciplinary Professional Program's website is a video highlighting the key learning takeaways of the course, featuring Angela Lambert from Clarion Safety.

Contact Clarion Safety to learn more about the company's industry experts and opportunities for collaboration on media and educational projects.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

The University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering is a top-ranked engineering school of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, one of the leading research universities in the world. The college comprises 13 academic departments and dates back to 1857.

ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction – offered in part by its affiliated businesses, Machine Safety Specialists and Arrow Industrial Solutions. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

