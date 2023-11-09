Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 1 -- Revolutionizing Oncology Clinical Trials: The Transformative Power and Promise of AI-Enhanced Medical Imaging

In this free webinar, which is Part 1 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series, learn about the current advancements of AI that are enhancing the efficiency of oncology clinical trials with a focus on medical imaging. Additionally, the featured speakers will explore the exciting potential that deep learning and generative AI hold in this dynamic field.
TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with medical imaging in oncology clinical trials has brought about a profound transformation. Its advancements have revolutionized diagnostic accuracy and prognostic insights with advanced image segmentation methods enabling precise delineation of pathological areas and enhancing treatment response measurements. Furthermore, AI's predictive capabilities offer new avenues for anticipating disease progression and improving therapeutic strategies, all while ensuring patient privacy. Overall, the adoption of AI in oncology clinical trials promises a journey of innovation, encompassing precision diagnostics, predictive modeling and therapy evolution. This journey navigates complex aspects like patient privacy, data integrity and stakeholder engagement.
In this discussion, we will delve into the current advancements of AI that are enhancing the efficiency of oncology clinical trials with a focus on medical imaging. Additionally, we will explore the exciting potential that deep learning and generative AI hold in this dynamic field.
Esteemed speakers, Kim Nguyen, Joel Schaerer and Alex Boudreau, will explore how AI is transforming medical imaging for oncology-focused clinical trials.
Join experts from Clario, Kim Nguyen, Director, Data Science, Data Science and Delivery; Joël Schaerer, Director, Tech Product Development, Research & Development — Imaging; and Alex Boudreau, Director, AI, Research & Development — Imaging, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). This webinar is Part 1 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.
