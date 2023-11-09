Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 1 -- Revolutionizing Oncology Clinical Trials: The Transformative Power and Promise of AI-Enhanced Medical Imaging

The adoption of AI in oncology clinical trials promises a journey of innovation, encompassing precision diagnostics, predictive modeling and therapy evolution. Post this

Esteemed speakers, Kim Nguyen, Joel Schaerer and Alex Boudreau, will explore how AI is transforming medical imaging for oncology-focused clinical trials.

Join experts from Clario, Kim Nguyen, Director, Data Science, Data Science and Delivery; Joël Schaerer, Director, Tech Product Development, Research & Development — Imaging; and Alex Boudreau, Director, AI, Research & Development — Imaging, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). This webinar is Part 1 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks