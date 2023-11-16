Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 2 -- Using Scientific Validation to Move the Needle on Accessibility Functionalities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, Part 2 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series, learn about new opportunities to improve the clinical trial experience from a site and patient perspective. As regulatory bodies are demanding the use of accessibility functionality to improve inclusivity, Clario's scientific team is currently assessing the level of scientific research required to validate the use of accessibility features such as zoom in/zoom out and ensure data integrity is maintained. In the webinar, the presenters will discuss the accessibility features and present results to date on this industry's first study and provide insight into the next steps for accessibility functionalities.

