Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 2 -- Using Scientific Validation to Move the Needle on Accessibility Functionalities, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, Part 2 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series, learn about new opportunities to improve the clinical trial experience from a site and patient perspective. As regulatory bodies are demanding the use of accessibility functionality to improve inclusivity, Clario's scientific team is currently assessing the level of scientific research required to validate the use of accessibility features such as zoom in/zoom out and ensure data integrity is maintained. In the webinar, the presenters will discuss the accessibility features and present results to date on this industry's first study and provide insight into the next steps for accessibility functionalities.
Join experts from Clario, Bryan McDowell, Vice President, eCOA Clinical Science & Consulting; Dr. Kelly Dumais, PhD, Director, eCOA Science and Consulting; and Dr. Sarah Gary, PhD, eCOA Senior Science Advisor, for the live webinar on Monday, December 04, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). This webinar is Part 2 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.
