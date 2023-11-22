Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 3 -- Integrating Objectively Measured Safety Endpoints and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Oncology Trials: A Scientific Approach

In this free webinar, Part 3 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series, learn about a scientific approach to enhancing safety and tolerability assessments in oncology trials. Attendees will learn about the integration of objective safety measurements with patient-reported outcomes and more.
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the ever-evolving landscape of drug development within oncology, the importance of collecting high-quality data across multiple endpoints cannot be overstated. This data plays a pivotal role in determining the success of a drug. The integration of objective safety measurements with patient-reported outcomes is now essential in characterizing a drug's safety profile, influencing overall benefit-risk considerations. Through this webinar, Clario invites you to explore our comprehensive scientific approach to enhancing safety and tolerability assessments in oncology trials.
Oncologic agents frequently exhibit cardiac toxicities, including left ventricular function depression, QTc prolongation and blood pressure elevation. This has given rise to the emerging field of cardio-oncology, dedicated to detecting and managing these risks within oncology development programs. Furthermore, as the focus on patient-centered drug development grows, recent regulatory guidelines now outline core patient-reported outcomes (PROs) to be incorporated into oncology clinical trials. Among these are self-reported symptomatic adverse events, with the 2023 draft FDA guidance emphasizing their importance in enhancing tolerability assessments, particularly in early-phase dose optimization trials.
Technological advancements in wearable sensor technology have introduced cutting-edge sensors and analytics capable of monitoring and analyzing patient mobility and activity levels during oncology trials. This proactive approach facilitates the early detection of safety concerns, further enhancing patient safety and data integrity.
Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer; Vic Patel, MD, PhD, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Cardiology; Kelly Dumais, PhD, Director, eCOA Science and Consulting; and Adam Jagodinsky, PhD, Scientific Advisor, Precision Motion; and Tonya Varcelli, Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI), for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10 am EST (3 pm GMT/UK). This webinar is Part 3 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.
