Clario's Oncology Webinar Series Part 3 -- Integrating Objectively Measured Safety Endpoints and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Oncology Trials: A Scientific Approach

Technological advancements in wearable sensor technology have introduced cutting-edge sensors and analytics capable of monitoring and analyzing patient mobility and activity levels during oncology trials. This proactive approach facilitates the early detection of safety concerns, further enhancing patient safety and data integrity.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo, MD, Executive Vice President & Chief Medical Officer; Vic Patel, MD, PhD, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer, Cardiology; Kelly Dumais, PhD, Director, eCOA Science and Consulting; and Adam Jagodinsky, PhD, Scientific Advisor, Precision Motion; and Tonya Varcelli, Director, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Cardiovascular Imaging (CVI), for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10 am EST (3 pm GMT/UK). This webinar is Part 3 of Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clario's Oncology Webinar Series.

