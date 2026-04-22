ClarisHealth Appoints Michael Axt as Chief Executive Officer

"The ClarisHealth team has built strong momentum, and my focus is on continuing to deliver value today while defining the next evolution of an incredible business." Post this

"ClarisHealth is uniquely positioned to reduce the cost of healthcare by eliminating administrative inefficiencies—without compromising care," said Michael Axt. "That's what makes this opportunity so compelling. The team has built strong momentum, and my focus is on continuing to deliver value today while defining the next evolution of an incredible business. I'm excited to work alongside the ClarisHealth team and our clients to unlock the full potential ahead."

Axt joins ClarisHealth with deep experience in payment integrity and healthcare technology, including leadership roles at Zelis and Cotiviti. He has a strong track record of building and scaling organizations, with a focus on delivering measurable value to healthcare stakeholders.

"ClarisHealth is at an inflection point, with the opportunity to further define how payment integrity is delivered across the industry," said Jim Sohr, chairman of ClarisHealth's board of directors and founder of Powered Health. "Michael's experience building high-performing organizations and navigating complex healthcare ecosystems makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the company forward, while Jeff's continued role ensures continuity and strategic depth."

In his new role, McNeese will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, shaping market-facing strategy, and continuing his leadership within the payment integrity community. He will work closely with Axt to ensure a seamless transition and continued alignment across the organization.

"After more than a decade building this company, this moment is both meaningful and deliberate," said Jeff McNeese. "We've built something special—with our team, our clients, and the broader payment integrity community. Michael is the right leader for this next chapter. He brings the experience, perspective, and energy to help us scale our impact while staying true to what's made us successful. I'm excited to partner with him as we continue to grow and shape the future of this industry."

"Jeff has built a remarkable company with a strong foundation, differentiated platform, and trusted client relationships," said ClarisHealth board member Scott Glass, partner at Pamlico Capital. "As ClarisHealth enters its next phase of growth, we believe Michael is the right leader to scale the business and capitalize on the significant market opportunity ahead."

ClarisHealth will continue to execute on its current priorities while accelerating innovation to meet the evolving needs of health plans and the broader healthcare market.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 company, three-time Deloitte Tech 500 company, and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries and reduce administrative costs for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

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SOURCE ClarisHealth