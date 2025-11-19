ClarisHealth Earns Spot on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Time

"The demand for technology that brings transparency, agility, and enterprise-scale efficiency to payment integrity has never been stronger. Our continued growth validates that shift." Post this

"We're proud to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the third time," said McNeese. "This honor reflects the innovation and excellence of our team, and the vision of our health plan partners who are transforming payment integrity through technology. By orchestrating prepay and post-pay operations across one platform, we're helping health plans reduce noise in PI to achieve measurable savings and long-term operational control."

Tate McDaniel, Chief Growth Officer at ClarisHealth, noted that the market shift is accelerating.

"Health plans are accelerating away from fragmented, vendor-dependent models toward more integrated payment integrity ecosystems," said McDaniel. "The demand for technology that brings transparency, agility, and enterprise-scale efficiency has never been stronger. Our continued growth validates that shift."

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors."

ClarisHealth previously ranked No. 462 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2021 and No. 485 for 2022.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 and and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries and reduce administrative costs for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada). Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure.

