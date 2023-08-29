ClarisHealth Hires Gary Eeds as Chief Operating Officer

Healthcare technology delivery veteran, formerly of Change Healthcare, will join the ClarisHealth senior leadership team to scale adoption of enterprise payment integrity platform for health plans. Garry Eeds is focused on the potential of technology to reduce waste and inefficiency in healthcare.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClarisHealth, provider of the industry's leading payment integrity platform for health plans, today announced that Gary Eeds joined the company's senior leadership team as the chief operating officer. Eeds will lead the company's client delivery and experience teams to scale adoption of ClarisHealth's enterprise payment integrity technology Pareo® by payer clients.
Eeds brings to ClarisHealth over 20 years of industry experience leading and managing enterprise software delivery strategies for payers, providers and the financial industry.
"Gary possesses the right leadership, strategic thinking, communication and financial acumen to work with payers to ensure they reach their digital transformation goals," says ClarisHealth CEO Jeff McNeese. "I look forward to working together in this new era of ClarisHealth's growth."
Eeds joins ClarisHealth having most recently served as VP of Medical Network Payer Solutions at Change Healthcare where he led the health plan segment for clearinghouse and EDI services. Prior to that role, he managed the company's engagement solutions business working with payers to provide technology that supports strategic cost transparency and member engagement goals.
"My career in healthcare has focused on reducing waste and inefficiency. I'm excited to join ClarisHealth to continue the mission of removing administrative friction so the ecosystem can focus resources on providing care," says Eeds. "I look forward to partnering with health plans to provide the platform they need to help make this happen."
Eeds holds a BS in Economics from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. He lives in the greater Nashville, Tenn., area with his family.
About ClarisHealth
ClarisHealth, a four-time Inc. 5000 and two-time‥Deloitte Technology Fast 500‥company and recognized for prospective payment integrity solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle, provides health plans and payers with a better way to achieve payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® enables health plans to maximize cost avoidance and recoveries at the most optimized cost for an industry-leading ROI.
Media Contact
Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com
SOURCE ClarisHealth
