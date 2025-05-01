ClarisHealth Hires Health Plan Veteran Tom Noack to Lead Product Team

"This role with ClarisHealth is an exciting opportunity to innovate and enhance the Pareo technology platform that's creating a better way for payment accuracy." Post this

Noack joins ClarisHealth having most recently served as associate vice president at Humana, one of the nation's largest health plans, where he led a team that used Pareo daily. As senior vice president of product strategy, he will guide the vision and direction for innovating and scaling the company's solutions to deliver even more value for ClarisHealth's health plan clients.

"It's an exciting opportunity to innovate and enhance the technology that's creating a better way for payment accuracy, particularly as health plans seek to insource more audit activity and prevent more overpayments to optimize their administrative spend," said Noack. "I look forward to working with the team, our clients and other payment integrity leaders as we work together toward greater efficiency and transparency in addressing wasteful spending in healthcare."

Noack has been with Humana since 1997, building a proven track record in operations management, data science, and analytics. A change management leader, he is passionate about associate development and empowerment, fostering a culture of learning to drive impactful organizational change and leveraging data to improve processes and enhance the consumer experience. He lives in the greater Louisville, Ky., area.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a five-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

