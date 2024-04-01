ClarisHealth Hires Nick Ridings as SVP of Health Plan Relationships

"With the Pareo technology platform, ClarisHealth enables health plans to take control of their comprehensive payment accuracy strategy and realize immediate value." Post this

"I am incredibly excited to have Nick join our growth organization. He brings a wealth of experience, subject matter expertise, and leadership to ClarisHealth at a time when the adoption of Pareo across the health plan community is accelerating," said Tate McDaniel, chief revenue officer for ClarisHealth. "I look forward to working together as we continue to scale our organization to meet the needs of our payer partners."

Ridings joins ClarisHealth having most recently served as a client executive at Optum serving payers in the Southeast and Midwest for all payer solutions.

"I have worked in the payment integrity space for 20 years and have seen the evolution of payment integrity operations into a strategic asset for health plans," said Ridings. "Health plans are transforming their payment integrity operations by taking control of their comprehensive payment accuracy strategy, driving automation, and better optimizing both their internal efforts and vendor partnerships."

Ridings continued, "With the Pareo technology platform, ClarisHealth enables health plans to accelerate this transformation and realize immediate value."

Ridings holds a BBA from The University of Alabama. He lives in Franklin, Tenn., with his family.

ClarisHealth, a four-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® enables health plans to maximize cost avoidance and recoveries at the most optimized cost for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

