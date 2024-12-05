ClarisHealth Hires Ron Kozlin as New Chief Financial Officer

Ron's proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate for the future of health plan payment integrity operations. His addition to the team underscores our commitment to driving value for our clients, partners and employees. Post this

"We are proud to have Ron join ClarisHealth where he will leverage his deep expertise to aid the organization in our next season of growth," said Jeff McNeese, CEO for ClarisHealth. "Ron's proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to innovate for the future of health plan payment integrity operations. His addition to the team underscores our commitment to driving value for our clients, partners and employees."

Kozlin joins ClarisHealth having most recently served as an operating partner with Francisco Partners, a venture capital firm investing in technology companies.

"I am excited to join the talented team at ClarisHealth at this stage of their growth journey," said Kozlin. "Their unique position in the market, bolstered by their recently announced Pareo Partner Exchange, offers an appealing opportunity to contribute to their mission of creating a better way for payment accuracy."

Kozlin concluded, "I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive continued financial excellence, operational efficiency, and business innovation."

Kozlin succeeds Chris Tucker, who has served as CFO for ClarisHealth since 2018. Tucker will continue with ClarisHealth as SVP of Finance.

"In his tenure, Chris has bolstered our financial position significantly ensuring we have pristine financial controls, expanding our financial systems, and overseeing all our contracting processes," said McNeese. "It has been a real pleasure to work alongside Chris, and I am grateful he and Ron will continue to help shape the next chapters of the company."

Kozlin holds a BS in Accounting from University of Florida. He lives in Bluffton, S.C., with his family.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a five-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand avoidance and recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ClarisHealth