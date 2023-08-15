ClarisHealth Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the 4th Year in a Row

ClarisHealth ranks #3548 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with three-year revenue growth of 139-percent. ClarisHealth credits its ranking for the fourth year in a row to aggressive adoption of its technology platform Pareo® by health plans focused on digital transformation of their payment integrity operations.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that ClarisHealth ranks No. 3548 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year marks the fourth year in a row that ClarisHealth has ranked on this prestigious list. ClarisHealth credits this continuous growth to aggressive adoption of its technology platform Pareo® by health plans focused on digital transformation of their payment integrity operations.

"In an era of increasing healthcare costs, paying claims right the first time is of strategic importance to health plans," says ClarisHealth CEO Jeff McNeese. "We are proud to empower payment integrity innovators who are looking for a better way to achieve this goal. And we are grateful to our incredible team for their commitment to transforming healthcare payment accuracy with technology."

The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and persistent hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Health plans that implement Pareo accelerate improvements in healthcare claims payment accuracy. An analysis revealed Pareo clients recover overpayments 50-percent faster, increase recoveries 31-percent, and increase identifications 21-percent after the first year of platform adoption. Today, more than 20 health plans representing over 70M members utilize Pareo as their industry-standard operating system powering enterprise payment integrity.

This ranking is the latest recognition of ClarisHealth's hypergrowth. In 2022, it ranked on the Inc. 5000 for the third year and on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. Its enterprise technology platform Pareo has been included as a sample vendor for prospective payment integrity by the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers for three years running.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, an Inc. 5000 and‥Deloitte Technology Fast 500‥company and recognized as for prospective payment integrity solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle, provides health plans and payers with a better way to achieve payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® enables health plans to maximize cost avoidance and recoveries at the most optimized cost for an industry-leading ROI.

