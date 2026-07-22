ClarisHealth Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Pre-payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

"Pareo is the platform that connects a health plan's vendors, internal team and data so they can run their full payment integrity program from one place, prepay and post-pay both." Post this

"Cost trend, leakage and provider abrasion from post-pay recoveries are pushing payment accuracy upstream, and that is broadening what prepay means," said Sara Thomas, VP of Payer Solutions at ClarisHealth, who represented the company in Everest Group's research process. "We are not a standalone editing engine. Pareo is the platform that connects a health plan's vendors, internal team and data so they can run their full payment integrity program from one place, prepay and post-pay both."

Michael Axt, CEO of ClarisHealth, said the placement reflects the company's deliberate approach to prepay payment integrity.

"We're honored by this recognition because it reinforces our vision for transforming payment integrity across the full claims lifecycle," said Axt. "Pareo is designed to orchestrate the complex ecosystem of data, vendors and workflows, helping health plans continuously optimize their pre- and post-pay payment integrity program performance."

More information on the Pre-payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is available at everestgrp.com.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand avoidance and recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

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SOURCE ClarisHealth