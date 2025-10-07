ClarisHealth Named a Top 10 Payment Integrity Market Innovator, According to Everest Group

"Our technology-first approach is gaining recognition as the future of payment integrity. We're honored Everest Group has once again recognized ClarisHealth as a force driving innovation in our industry and, most importantly, advancing value for health plans." Post this

Everest Group evaluated more than 50 payment integrity providers globally and identified 18 niche specialists, with ClarisHealth selected among the 10 "high-potential" innovators reshaping the market through advanced technology, deep domain expertise, and a focus on prospective payment accuracy.

"Being named a 'High-Potential Specialist' validates that our technology-first approach is gaining recognition as the future of payment integrity," said Tate McDaniel, chief growth officer of ClarisHealth. "We're honored that Everest Group has once again recognized ClarisHealth as a force driving innovation in our industry and, most importantly, advancing value for health plans."

The research highlights industry-wide shifts that ClarisHealth is helping lead: moving from retrospective audits to prospective validation, harnessing AI-driven early detection, and fostering greater payer–provider collaboration to reduce claims errors before they occur. ClarisHealth's Pareo® platform empowers health plans to unify prepay and post-pay activities across their payment integrity operations.

"The future of payment integrity is about accuracy before payment, not chasing errors afterward," said Tom Noack, SVP of product strategy at ClarisHealth. "Our AI-driven detection models and integrated workflows in Pareo equip health plans to shift resources upstream, protecting both their bottom line and their provider relationships."

This recognition follows the company's earlier distinction as a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment in both 2024 and 2025.

"We view this recognition as further confirmation that health plans can achieve better outcomes when they embrace modern enterprise technology to drive cost containment," added McDaniel. "Our mission has always been to transform payment integrity into a strategic advantage for our clients."

More information on the report, including a complimentary abstract, is available on the Everest Group website.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries and reduce administrative costs for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

