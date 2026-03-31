ClarisHealth Named to Inc. 2026 Regionals List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Our continued recognition on the Inc. Regionals list underscores the value Pareo delivers as a single platform to manage the full lifecycle of payment integrity. We're grateful to our clients and partners for trusting us to help them transform their operations. Post this

"Health plans are under increasing pressure to do more with less—expanding payment accuracy while simultaneously lowering administrative costs," said Jeff McNeese, CEO of ClarisHealth. "Our continued recognition on the Inc. Regionals list underscores the value Pareo delivers as a single platform to manage the full lifecycle of payment integrity. We're grateful to our clients and partners for trusting us to help them transform their operations."

ClarisHealth's sustained growth is also tied to increased adoption of its Pareo platform among leading health plans seeking to break down silos between prepay and post-pay workflows, across both third-party audit vendors and their own PI teams. By enabling a more proactive, data-driven approach to payment integrity, Pareo helps organizations identify issues earlier, reduce reliance on fragmented vendor solutions, and lower total cost of operations.

"Health plans are moving beyond fragmented solutions toward a more strategic, platform-based approach to payment integrity," said Tate McDaniel, chief growth officer at ClarisHealth. "Pareo's ability to connect data, workflows, and insights across the entire payment lifecycle is what continues to drive adoption—and our growth alongside it."

The companies recognized on this year's Inc. Regionals: Southeast list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. By 2024, these 182 private companies had added 12,079 jobs and $3.4 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions."

This year's Inc. Regionals recognition adds to a series of honors reflecting ClarisHealth's innovation and growth trajectory. The company was ranked on the 2025 Deloitte Tech Fast 500 list. It was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the sixth year in a row and ranks among Nashville's Largest Healthcare IT Companies.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals provide a focused look at the most successful independent small and midsize businesses driving growth within their local economies. The full list of honorees and company profiles can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 company, three-time Deloitte Tech 500 company, and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand recoveries and reduce administrative costs for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

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SOURCE ClarisHealth