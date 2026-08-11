ClarisHealth Named to Inc. 5000 for 7th Consecutive Year

"We've sustained growth across an expanding baseline for seven years with a team that's relentlessly focused on solving a fundamental problem for health plans, a platform that delivers measurable ROI, and clients who trust us with their most critical operations." Post this

Maintaining a spot on the Inc. 5000 list year after year requires demonstrating sustained revenue growth while competing against an increasingly large peer set. ClarisHealth attributes its trajectory to consistent adoption of its Pareo® enterprise technology platform by health plans modernizing their payment integrity operations.

"What strikes me about this milestone is it reflects our clients' momentum as much as ours," said Tate McDaniel, Chief Growth Officer. "Health plans are becoming more strategic about payment integrity, and Pareo is the platform they're choosing to eliminate fragmented operations and take control of and scale their programs. That client success is driving our growth."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty and competitive pressure. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a seven-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand avoidance and recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information, visit www.clarishealth.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

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SOURCE ClarisHealth