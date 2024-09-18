ClarisHealth Opens Registration for the Only Peer-Led Payment Integrity Conference

The Power of Payment Integrity Conference is dedicated to payment integrity, focused on thought leadership and free from the sales presentations that plague too many vendor-sponsored events. Post this

"After two years of holding this event exclusively for our health plan clients, we heard from them that there is nothing in the industry like our POP Conference," said Jeff McNeese, CEO of ClarisHealth. "It's dedicated to payment integrity, focused on thought leadership and free from the sales presentations that plague too many vendor-sponsored events. It's just industry leaders working together to shape the payment integrity landscape of tomorrow."

Past attendees of the POP Conference have noted the unique collaboration opportunities and transparent discussions of solutions that arise in the no-sales environment.

"POP Conference was different from other vendor-hosted events because it created opportunities for sharing with each other the things that matter to us," said a manager of payment integrity who attended the event in 2024.

This year's event includes:

26 educational sessions across two full days

Tracks dedicated to administrative cost reduction, audit best practices, cutting-edge technology, stakeholder engagement and data management

Peer-to-peer networking, workshops, case studies and roundtable discussions

Closing night celebration of the industry featuring live music overlooking the lights of Broadway

Every health plan stakeholder accountable for claims payment accuracy will get value from the POP Conference. Role-specific breakout sessions focus on takeaways for payment integrity leaders, health plan executives, strategy and innovation leaders, ASO group management, payment integrity operations, data and reporting experts, provider relations and more.

More than 150 health plan leaders from across the U.S. are expected to attend POP Conference 2025. Those interested are invited to visit https://www.clarishealth.com/events/pop-conference/ for more information.

