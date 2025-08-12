ClarisHealth Ranks on the Inc. 5000 for the 6th Year in a Row

I always say we breathe rare air at ClarisHealth, and this achievement – shared by fewer than one percent of fellow honorees – is yet another example. Post this

Making the list year after year requires sustaining consistent three-year revenue growth over an ever-larger baseline. ClarisHealth credits its growth trajectory to health plans continuing to adopt the company's Pareo® technology platform to modernize their payment integrity operations.

"What got us here continues to propel us: a relentless focus on investing in an engaged and future-ready team, our Pareo platform, and the strategies of our extraordinary community of health plan clients and partners," continued McNeese. "Working together toward our mission of creating a better way to drive claims payment accuracy is its own reward. But this recognition serves to reinforce the importance of that mission and our position in it."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Earning another spot on this year's coveted Inc. 5000 list is just the latest accomplishment across another successful year for ClarisHealth:

It published independent research earlier this year – in partnership with firm Hobson & Co. – proving the Pareo platform's impact across nine areas of operational value and an average ROI of 3x.

It established the Power of Payment Integrity Conference, the industry's only peer-led event for payment integrity, which convened leaders from 35 health plans from across the country in its first year.

It expanded the senior leadership team with a new SVP of Product Strategy, Tom Noack .

. It recently moved into a new custom-designed headquarters to meet the company's need to collaborate with its growing client roster and remote-first team.

It launched the Pareo Partner Exchange with several partners to expand the platform's native capabilities further across the payment integrity value chain while significantly reducing the time and cost associated with implementing new payment integrity solutions.

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, created the list to provide a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

For the full list of honorees, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About ClarisHealth

ClarisHealth, a six-time Inc. 5000 and two-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company and recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Payers and Everest Group's Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment, provides health plans and payers with a better way to drive claims payment accuracy. Its proprietary, A.I.-powered enterprise technology platform Pareo® has been proven to help health plans streamline payment integrity operations, expand avoidance and recoveries, and reduce vendor and existing system spend for an industry-leading ROI. For more information please visit www.clarishealth.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Bair, ClarisHealth, 1 8554252747, [email protected], www.clarishealth.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE ClarisHealth