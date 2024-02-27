ClarisHealth Unveils New Brand to Complement Revitalized Mission

Our new company logos represent our renewed commitment to providing payment integrity leaders with the ability to create clarity from overly complex legacy operations. Post this

In addition to the new branding, the Pareo platform will be deploying broad enhancements reflecting market trends and feedback and utilization statistics from thousands of daily users.

"The rapid growth of our client base has given us an unparalleled look at how Pareo can continue expanding to better drive efficiency and value across payment accuracy," said McNeese.

ClarisHealth's unique position in the market was recently recognized by Everest Group in their 2024 Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

"Payment integrity is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and ClarisHealth's Pareo platform is at the center of enabling payers to adapt to these changes," said Tate McDaniel, chief revenue officer for ClarisHealth.

ClarisHealth will provide a preview of upcoming product enhancements at its annual POP Conference event in April that convenes payment integrity leaders from leading health plans across the country.

"Health plans and their payment integrity leaders increasingly recognize how enterprise technology enables operational efficiencies and supports mission-critical growth opportunities while lowering overall administrative costs," said McDaniel.

The company's first rebrand came seven years ago as it transitioned its focus from services to technology and launched the Pareo platform.

"The previous decade was an era of rapid growth and innovation alongside our early health plan clients. We appreciate their partnership and trust as we created a better way for payment integrity together," said McNeese. "There's still work to be done, but now that the Pareo community has grown, the path to modernize the industry is clearer than ever."

