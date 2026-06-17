Claritas and Comcast Advertising Bring Audience Intelligence and Measurement Together to Boost Campaign Performance

"We believe the future of TV advertising is more connected, more measurable, and more accountable for marketers," said Ambika Sahni, Vice President of Partnerships at Comcast Advertising. Post this

Marketers often face significant inefficiencies in reach and frequency due to media fragmentation from overexposure to missed households. By bringing Claritas' data identity, and measurement capabilities into Comcast Advertising's rich first-party data environment, marketers can improve audience precision, better manage reach and frequency, and gain a clearer view of performance across premium video. This includes:

Direct access to key consumer audience segments via PRIZM® Premier, P$YCLE® Premier, ConneXions® Premier, and multicultural segments within Outcomes+

More than 10,000 behavioral and demographic attributes to support advanced audience construction, activation, and optimization

Access to insights based on Claritas' proprietary identity graph, connecting 600M+ linked devices to more than 255M people

Cross-channel attribution to understand how media exposure drives real outcomes across online engagement, in-store activity, and offline sales

Incremental lift analysis to help marketers better understand true campaign impact and return on investment

Real-time performance visibility to deliver continuous optimization and faster, more informed decision-making

"We believe the future of TV advertising is more connected, more measurable, and more accountable for marketers," said Ambika Sahni, Vice President of Partnerships at Comcast Advertising. "With Claritas' audience intelligence and measurement capabilities in Outcomes+ combined with other leading data partners, we're making it easier for advertisers to turn premium video into a clear driver of performance."

With Claritas intelligence embedded directly into campaign workflows, marketers gain a clearer view of what's driving performance across premium video—from online engagement to in-store activity and offline sales. Those insights can then inform ongoing optimization, helping advertisers make faster, more confident decisions, and better understand campaign impact.

"This partnership brings together best-in-class data, measurement, and premium media to help marketers operate with greater precision and confidence," said Chase Miller, Chief Growth Officer at Claritas."By integrating our data, identity, and measurement solutions into Comcast Advertising's Outcomes+, we're enabling a more connected and measurable approach to campaign execution."

This partnership builds on Claritas' broader collaboration across the Comcast and NBCUniversal ecosystem, including work with NBCUniversal and FreeWheel to deliver consistent audience targeting and measurement solutions. Together, these partnerships reflect Claritas' commitment to working with the full Comcast family to provide unified data, identity, and measurement capabilities—helping marketers achieve more seamless activation and clearer, more accountable outcomes across the premium video landscape.

For more information, contact your Claritas representative.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology, and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies, and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns—powered by the media, data, and technology assets of Comcast. Reaching nearly 125 million households – including both Comcast and non-Comcast households – across all 210 DMAs, Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions delivers seamless, consolidated access to a wide range of premium video inventory and proof of performance using its media, data and technology assets. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising's Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation.

About Claritas

Claritas is an integrated marketing optimization platform. For performance-driven marketers, Claritas delivers superior, measurable ROI by continuously optimizing audience, creative, and media decisions at every customer touchpoint — all outside the limitations of walled gardens. By combining our patented AI, privacy-compliant Identity Graph, and closed-loop attribution, Claritas empowers brands to gain full visibility into who they're reaching, how they're engaging, and what's truly driving conversions — across all channels, not just within closed ecosystems. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

Media Contact

Cort Irish, Claritas, 1 402-415-7764, [email protected], https://claritas.com/

Emily Miller, Comcast Advertising, 1 610-331-5783, [email protected], https://comcastadvertising.com/

SOURCE Claritas