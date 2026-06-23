Claritas and INDG Grip Partner to Launch First Ever AI-Powered Closed-Loop Optimization System

"This partnership represents a fundamental shift from static campaign execution to continuous, data-driven marketing," said Don Sklenka, SVP of AI Optimization. "Claritas brings the data and intelligence, Grip brings the production. AI sits at the core of both." Post this

"This partnership represents a fundamental shift from static campaign execution to continuous, data-driven marketing," said Don Sklenka, SVP of AI Optimization. "Claritas brings the data and intelligence, Grip brings the production. AI sits at the core of both. An industry first closed loop system."

Grip rests on three governed capabilities: Digital Twins turn products into living data and serve as the source of truth, Adaptation generates the localized variants, formats, and channel cuts that scale a single creative across markets, and Originals creates new content from the same governed inputs when no source asset exists. The same intelligence layer governs all three: brand rules, product truth, and market signal, so output stays on brand from product detail pages to lifestyle storytelling. When powered by Claritas' proprietary data and AI, creative becomes a dynamic, continuously improving asset—refined based on what is driving engagement, conversion, and business outcomes.

"We've replaced the entire production process — the creative director, the DP, the location scout, the physical shoot — with software that already knows the brand, the category, and the product. What took a full team and weeks is now a brief and a few minutes. Integrate that with Claritas, and performance data drives what we produce next, on brand, every time." - Frans Vriesendorp, CEO INDG Grip

From Intelligence to Production to Optimization

The joint solution introduces a new operating model for marketers:

AI Creative Optimization: Creative is continuously refined using real-time signals powered by Claritas' proprietary data

Creative Intelligence at Scale: Data informs which messages, formats, and visual content resonate with specific cohorts

Automated Content Production: INDG's Grip platform for enterprise manages AI models and agentic execution to generate, adapt and scale visual content across channels and markets.

Closed-Loop Optimization System (CLOS): Proprietary data drives AI decisioning, fuels creative intelligence, and powers generative production in a continuous, automated loop

A Forward-Looking Vision for Cannes and Beyond

As brands look to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness in an increasingly complex marketing landscape, the Claritas–INDG partnership signals a move toward fully integrated, AI-powered creative intelligence systems.

The companies will showcase this vision at Cannes Lions, highlighting how the convergence of proprietary data, creative intelligence, and AI-driven production can unlock measurable performance gains and transform how campaigns are executed.

"This is about creating a system where data doesn't just inform strategy, it drives execution," added Sklenka. "From data to intelligence to production, this is a completely closed loop system which once was just a dream, that now is a reality."

About Claritas

Claritas is an integrated marketing optimization platform. For performance-driven marketers, Claritas delivers superior, measurable ROI by continuously optimizing audience, creative, and media decisions at every customer touchpoint — all outside the limitations of walled gardens. By combining our patented AI, privacy-compliant Identity Graph, and closed-loop attribution, Claritas empowers brands to gain full visibility into who they're reaching, how they're engaging, and what's truly driving conversions — across all channels, not just within closed ecosystems. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

About INDG / Grip

INDG is a technology-first visual production partner, helping the world's largest brands scale visual content without compromising on quality. By combining agentic generative AI pipelines with Digital Twins, INDG builds systems capable of delivering high-fidelity visual assets where quality is constant, but volume is infinite. At the core is Grip, the software layer that enables "lights-out" visual automation. Not a tool for artists but an enterprise generative orchestration platform, Grip manages AI models and agentic execution, integrating directly into a client's IT infrastructure to autonomously stitch together content, rules, and metadata, scaling visual output without manual intervention. For more information, visit grip.tools.

Media Contact

Cort Irish, Claritas, 1 4024157764, [email protected], https://claritas.com/

SOURCE Claritas