Claritas Announces Global Ad Serving Certification to Deliver AI Optimization Across Amazon Ad Owned and Operated Properties

Through this collaboration, Claritas leverages its proprietary Identity Graph and ClairTM AI optimization engine to enhance audience, creative performance and attribution across Amazon Ads inventory in real time—enabling advertisers to maximize their return on ad spend while engaging the right consumers at the right moment.

"Advertisers are demanding more intelligent, scalable, and accountable marketing outcomes," said Mike Nazzaro, CEO of Claritas. "This certification demonstrates how Claritas delivers on that promise through real-time decisioning, enriched audience intelligence, and seamless measurement."

This certification allows Claritas to optimize campaigns across Amazon Ads inventory, expanding the reach of our AI-powered solutions and end-to-end marketing intelligence—combining advanced AI optimization, robust data science, and unparalleled audience segmentation with seamless multichannel execution and transparent multi-touch attribution. All of this is powered by one of the most complete, privacy-compliant views of the U.S. consumer available in the market today.

For more information, visit www.claritas.com.

Claritas is an integrated marketing optimization platform. For performance-driven marketers, Claritas delivers superior, measurable ROI by continuously optimizing audience, creative, and media decisions at every customer touchpoint — all outside the limitations of walled gardens. By combining our patented AI, privacy-compliant Identity Graph, and closed-loop attribution, Claritas empowers brands to gain full visibility into who they're reaching, how they're engaging, and what's truly driving conversions — across all channels, not just within closed ecosystems. Independent benchmarks show Claritas drives up to 20 percent higher incremental ROAS and achieves match rates two to three times greater than competing solutions, proving we outperform the field where it matters most: bottom-line growth and efficiency. Learn more at www.claritas.com.

Cort Irish, VP, Marketing & Communications, Claritas, [email protected]

