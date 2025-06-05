Claritas' ConneXions® Premier (CXP) Release Gives Telco Companies Unmatched Access to Consumer and Prospect Insights

CXP not only enhances marketers' ability to target their campaigns effectively but also elevates marketing precision to unprecedented levels." Catherine Spisszak, VP of Identity Products at Claritas. " Post this

"ConneXions® Premier's model redefines how brands understand and engage with their audiences in these rapidly evolving sectors. Our clients are the big winners because no other company can provide the level of audience insight and granularity we are now offering," said Catherine Spisszak, VP of Identity Products at Claritas. "CXP not only enhances marketers' ability to target their campaigns effectively but also elevates marketing precision to unprecedented levels."

Key Features:

Advanced Segmentation: Classifies U.S. households into 58 distinct consumer segments based on technology and communications preferences, purchasing habits, and usage data.

Enhanced Accuracy: Utilizes an innovative Urbanicity model and the latest MRI Simmons surveys, providing a 7% lift in segmentation accuracy over its predecessor.

Comprehensive Behavioral Profiles: Incorporates over 4,600 new behavioral profiles covering crucial topics such as streaming, cord-cutting, voting patterns, social issues, podcast consumption, and online usage.

CXP is built upon Claritas' robust foundation of consumer understanding, honed over five decades of industry leadership. The launch of CXP comes at a crucial time for the technology and telecommunications industries, which are experiencing rapid shifts in consumer behavior and preferences. As these sectors continue to evolve, the need for precise, data-driven marketing strategies has never been more critical. CXP equips marketers with the tools they need to navigate this complex landscape, enabling them to create highly targeted, effective campaigns that resonate with their ideal audiences.

For more information about CXP and how it can transform your marketing strategies in the technology and telecommunications sectors, please visit the Claritas website at www.claritas.com or contact your Claritas representative.

About Claritas

Claritas has been a trailblazer in advanced machine learning technology for consumer understanding and marketing effectiveness since its inception more than 50 years ago. Claritas provides an integrated marketing optimization platform that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph paired with patented Artificial Intelligence for real-time optimization, the proprietary data set includes 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 2 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights, measuring over half a trillion consumer interactions each year for nearly 10,000 marketers.

Media Contact

Lana McGilvray for Claritas, Claritas, 1 5129708310, [email protected], www.claritas.com

SOURCE Claritas